Pesticide Use Limitation Areas

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In September 2023 a federal district court approved a legal agreement with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to develop strategies to reduce harm to endangered species from the use of pesticides. As a part of the EPA strategies, they identified 27 federally threatened and endangered species that are vulnerable to pesticides, and proposed mitigation to protect them by minimizing or avoiding pesticide exposure. For each species being considered, the EPA has proposed a geographically specific mitigation using a pesticide use limitation area (PULA).

The EPA released a draft white paper for public comment. The white paper identified proposed mitigation measures that would be required. Agricultural commodity groups and agribusiness industry groups as well as environmental groups and other stakeholders submitted comments that are now being reviewed by the agency.

“The proposal that the EPA is looking to move forward regarding the Endangered Species Act (ESA) has received numerous comments from our organization and others in Ohio and nationally,” said Brandon Kern, Director of Public Affairs and Issue Analysis for the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio Soybean Association. “That formal comment period is over and the EPA is evaluating those comments. The EPA has until May of this year to finalize what they plan to do. Right now it is a lot of wait and see. There is still a lot of work being done in the background. We also expect to see some engagement from congress in their oversight authority.”

The white paper includes the EPA’s proposed avoidance, spray drift minimization and runoff/erosion minimization measures for the vulnerable species pilot. Examples include requirements such as not making a chemical application in a PULA if the National Weather Service predicts a 50% chance or greater of 1 or more inches of rainfall to occur within 48 hours following the application. If the field has subsurface drainage installed, the subsurface tile drains must release the effluent (water) into water control drainage structures or saturation buffer zones.

Pesticides considered in mitigation evaluation for vulnerable species include insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides. Some of the common insecticides include Carbaryl, Malathion, Diazinon, Imidacloprid, and Permethrin. Fungicides include Azoxystrobin, Propiconazole and Chlorothalonil. Herbicides include 2,4-D, Atrazine, Glyphosate, Linuron, and Metolachlor.

“The EPA is in the process of refining the proposals in the white paper,” said Kern. “While the formal comment period is done, in the interim period agricultural groups are trying to have constructive conversations with the EPA to move the proposals into a more constructive form. In the end, we need to wait until they publish their final rule in May. Agricultural groups are driving a majority of the current conversations, but there are also allied industry groups giving input as well.”

Moving forward, more details will become known regarding the enforcement of any new rules from the EPA. Currently state departments of agriculture typically enforce pesticide application guidelines. There have been some indications that the EPA may be reworking some of the initial proposals to make them more workable and practical for farmers.