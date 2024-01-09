Registration open for Pork Congress

Share Facebook

The Ohio Pork Congress continues its annual tradition of delivering timely, relevant, and useful information for pork producers and everyone working in today’s pork industry when it takes place on Feb. 6-7, 2024, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio.

“I strongly encourage anyone involved in the pork industry to attend Ohio Pork Congress,” said Nick Seger, Ohio Pork Council president and producer from Shelby County. “It’s truly the best opportunity to learn what’s going on in our industry from top experts, to network with fellow producers, and to see what’s new on the trade show floor.”

OPC attendees will not want to miss the presentation by Steve Meyer, lead economist with Partners for Production Agriculture. He will offer his keen insights into what the rest of 2024 has in store in terms of cost of production, profitability, exports, and more. Adding even more context on what the coming year will bring will be the National Pork Board’s Neal Hull and Jose de Jesus as they explain what Checkoff-funded strategies are underway to boost domestic pork demand.

The speaker line-up at the Ohio Pork Congress, the largest pork-specific tradeshow in the Eastern Hog Belt, makes everyone’s visit worthwhile. This includes recognition of industry leaders and a special time for everyone to support the Friends of Pork PAC. In addition to the Ohio Pork Council Update, other educational seminars, and breakout sessions include:

PRRS: What’s new in the producer toolbox? — Scott Dee, Former Director of Research, Pipestone System

ASF update and what are we doing to keep it out — Patrick Webb, National Pork Board and Anna Forseth, NPPC

Ohio Department of Animal Health update — Dennis Summers, Ohio State Veterinarian

Get going with the FAD dashboard and US SHIP – Mike King, OPC

Manure management and safety — Glen Arnold, Ohio State University

How can new technology unlock trapped value? — Tom Stein, Merck

Feed quality and biosecurity — Trey Kellner, AMVC Management Services

On-farm depop and crisis preparedness — Andy Bowman, OSU and Andreia Arruda, OSU

Labor: How to attract/keep employees — Diane Bettin, Bettin Consulting

Safeguarding the future of pork: Connect, engage, protect — Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Animal Ag Alliance

Addressing pork demand — Neal Hull & Jose de Jesus, National Pork Board

NPPC’s Political Strategy — Bryan Humphreys, CEO, NPPC

Ohio Department of Ag update — Brian Baldridge, Director, ODA

“It’s always so amazing to hear from so many enthusiastic and knowledgeable people in our industry at Ohio Pork Congress,” Seger said. “The face-to-face networking and professional development opportunities offered during this event don’t happen every day, which is why I’m urging everyone to register now to be in Lima this February. Whether it’s the thought-provoking seminars, the trade show, social activities, or simply reconnecting with industry friends, you don’t want to miss out.”

Registration information is available at www.ohioporkcongress.org.