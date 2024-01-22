Saddle & Sirloin hosts inaugural cattle show

Share Facebook

The Ohio State University’s Saddle and Sirloin Club rang in the new year in a big way, hosting their inaugural Saddle and Sirloin Spectacular cattle show on December 29-31 at Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville.

During the livestock show, youth were awarded grand champion through 5th overall in both market and breeding shows. While no animals were sold, all event proceeds went to fund the continuation of the show.

While the 114 student members of Saddle and Sirloin are no strangers to livestock show management and have facilitated youth opportunities frequently, this is the first year for its cattle show.

The successful show ran nearly 400 head (193 breeding heifers and 194 market animals) through two rings. Show chairs and Department of Animal Sciences students Erin Pope, Savannah Kinley, and Collin Fedderke worked with other club members to ensure a positive experience for families and exhibitors.

While club membership is comprised of a variety of majors, animal sciences students and those with backgrounds in agriculture make up a majority of the club. For many students, hosting these opportunities for youth is especially rewarding.

“Putting on the Saddle and Sirloin Spectacular is one event that the club looks forward to the most throughout the year, because it gives us a chance to give back to the community and industry that so many of our members come from,” said Kamryn Kreis, president of Saddle and Sirloin. “It takes months of planning and hard work, but it is extremely rewarding to see all the exhibitors and families that took time out of their holiday weekend to spend it with us in Circleville doing what they love.”