Soybean Supply Chains and the Panama and Suez Canals

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

“There are some key parts of the soybean supply chain that are consequential to the farmer’s profitability,” said Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. “In order to be an advocate, you need to understand it first.” Each year the Soy Transportation Coalition holds one of their board meetings at a location so that the farmer/board members can see first-hand some parts of the supply chain. Those key parts may include our ports, or rail facilities, or inland waterway systems, or most recently the Panama Canal.

“Last year 600 million bushels of soybeans transited the Panama Canal in route to important customers in Asia,” said Steenhoek. “Board members visited the Panama Canal both on the Pacific and Atlantic side, as well as getting a briefing from the Panama Canal Authority. The current drought is impacting the operations of the Panama Canal, and they are having to restrict the number of transits each day due to low freshwater levels. Normally the canal has 36-40 transits daily of all types of vessels, but that number had to be limited to 22 vessels per day. The plan is to increase that number to 24 per day in January.”

Sometimes attention needs to be given to what is not seen as much or more than what is seen. “What the board members noticed was the types of vessels that were transiting the canal,” said Steenhoek. “There were liquified natural gas vessels, automobile transport vessels, and container ships. These vessels pay higher tolls because of the greater value of the freight. Agricultural vessels pay a lower toll because of the lower value of the commodity. Unfortunately, because the other vessels pay a higher toll, they are the ones getting priority to transit the canal.”

There are other options for agricultural commodities to get to Asian markets without using the Panama Canal. “Agricultural exporters area looking for other options. It may be a longer rail shipment to Pacific ocean ports, or it could be on the Atlantic side and going to the Suez Canal,” said Steenhoek. The Suez Canal is located in Eqypt and connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. “The Suez Canal is a longer journey, but it is an option to continue to service the Asian markets.”

Geopolitical events also play a role in exporting agricultural commodities including soybeans. “The Suez Canal has become a bit of a flashpoint recently. With the conflict in Gaza there is a group of Yemenis terrorists that have attached a number of ocean vessels along the Arabian peninsula in the Red Sea and as a result, ocean vessel companies either are not utilizing the Suez route or are severely limiting its use,” said Steenhoek. “We discussed these challenges with the Panama Canal Authority as it is a critical issue for agriculture.”

In a normal situation, the Panama Canal can handle 12,000 – 15,000 vessels per year. With the reduction in the number transits daily due to the low water levels that number has been cut dramatically. “The Panama Canal utilizes the 1914 Panamax Locks that were originally installed in 1914 when the Panama Canal was constructed. More recently, between 2007 and 2016 the Panama Canal Authority upgraded the canal and opened a third shipping lane with the Neo-Panamax Locks for the newer ocean-going vessels that were much larger. The larger vessels are primarily LNG ships and container vessels that are too large for the 1914 Panamax Locks. “Under normal conditions most agricultural vessels still utilize the original Panamax Locks. On some occasions when an agricultural ship is loaded heavier with soybeans or grain, they have used the Neo-Panamax Locks,” said Steenhoek. “Now with the decrease in water levels and the limited numbers of transits, agriculture is not really using those Neo-Panamax Locks. With the more severe limitations that are imposed on the canal as a whole, that is one link in the supply chain that is not really available to agriculture right now.”

The Soy Transportation Coalition is a Soybean Check-off funded organization. The Soy Transportation Coalition is an organization comprised of thirteen state soybean boards, the American Soybean Association, and the United Soybean Board. The thirteen participating states encompass 85% of total U.S. soybean production. The Ohio Soybean Council is on of the participating state soybean boards.