Succession planning tips for farmers

By Brian Ravencraft

Transferring farm management and ownership from one generation to the next is no easy task. It is a process that involves careful planning, consideration and commitment from all parties involved. Emotions and finances come into play and having qualified advisors help you with your succession planning will be key. A CPA is one of those advisors. This month I am sharing some tips for succession planning success with you so you can ensure the long-term success of your farming operation.

Start early

Succession planning is not a one-time event; it is a process that can take several years to complete. That’s why it’s essential to start early. Ideally, start planning at least five years before the intended transfer date. This gives you ample time to prepare your farm, assess potential successors, and ensure a smooth transition.

Over communicate

Communication is crucial when it comes to succession planning. You need to talk openly with your family members or potential successors about your intentions, expectations, and goals. Involve everyone in the planning process to ensure that everyone is on the same page. Lay out your plans for the farm, the transition process, and who will take over. This will help avoid conflicts and misunderstandings down the line.

Plan for retirement

Retirement planning is an important aspect of succession planning. You need to ensure that you have enough money to retire comfortably while also ensuring that your successors have the financial means to manage the farm. Consider your retirement goals, pension plans, social security, and other sources of income. You may also want to consider selling your farm to your successors and use the proceeds to fund your retirement.

Review and update

Because succession planning is a long process your plan will likely evolve as circumstances change. You should regularly review your plan and update it as needed. For example, if a potential successor changes their mind, or if your financial circumstances change, you may need to adjust your plan. Make sure to communicate these changes with your family members or potential successors to avoid misunderstandings.

The new year presents the perfect opportunity to begin your succession planning efforts. If I can be of help or answer any questions you may have, please reach out.

Brian E. Ravencraft, CPA, CGMA is a Principal with Holbrook & Manter, CPAs. Brian has been with Holbrook & Manter since 1995, primarily focusing on the areas of Tax Consulting and Management Advisory Services within several firm service areas, focusing on agri-business and closely held businesses and their owners. Holbrook & Manter is a professional services firm founded in 1919 and we are unique in that we offer the resources of a large firm without compromising the focused and responsive personal attention that each client deserves. You can reach Brian through www.agribusinessaccounting.com or www.HolbrookManter.com.