Supply, demand and interest rates

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Thinking ahead, I installed three 4-foot orange rods along our driveway as guides for my snow plowing activities. Cindy was curious, since this was a new feature. A couple weeks had passed when she called me at work to say that the “soldier” near the road was killed. Coming home in the dark the evening before, she cut the corner short, noticed an odd noise, verified it the next morning, wasn’t able to cover her tracks and fix it. She also mentioned that her first impression of the rods was “target practice” and she knew it was only a matter of time. “One down, two to go.” No harm, no foul.

The Jan. 12 USDA Supply and Demand Report has just been published, detailing final 2023 corn and soybean production and yields. Ahead of that report, traders were expecting few changes for both corn and soybean yields. The previous report on Dec. 8 detailed the U.S. corn yield at 174.9 bpa and the U.S. soybean yield at 49.9 bpa. The more important number for corn was expected to detail total stocks on Dec. 1 at least 1 billion more bushels of corn compared to a year ago. That jump in U.S. corn stocks is not a surprise. However, it will be a bearish surprise if stocks increase more than 1.2 billion bushels compared to a year ago.

Dry weather conditions in central and northern Brazil, along with wet conditions in southern Brazil dominated market news for much of November and December, continuing well into January. Note that the Brazil weather headlines were both bullish and bearish, lacking a clear trend. When reading Brazil weather headlines, get familiar with the states which are in the different regions of that country. The southern third of Brazil consists of Parana, Santa Catarina, and Rio Grand do Sol, the central third is Mato Grasso de Sol, and east into southern Goias, and Minas Gerias. The northern region consists of Mato Grosso, moving east into Bahia.

Many are familiar with the growing regions in Mato Grosso, Rio Grand do Sol, and Parana, having heard those names for decades. Look for weather reports to continue the recent trend of naming regions of the country as detailed above rather than naming specific states.

U.S. prime interest rates rose 11 times from March 2022 to July 2023 as the U.S. Fed was focused diligently on the belief that those hikes were necessary to squash the high inflation rates far above the traditionally expected inflation rate at 3% or less. During those many months of interest rate hikes, we as a public faced the grim reality of high inflation wherever we turned, which meant food, goods and services, and agricultural equipment were just going to cost a lot more. Some are already expecting the U.S. prime interest rate to be lowered sometime by the end of March. For much of 2023, grain prices were adversely affected by the huge number of rate hikes along with the high interest rate itself, staying higher for longer than expected, which was a negative.

Expect a new farm bill to be passed by Congress hopefully by mid-year. Roughly 200 of the current 435 members of the House of Representatives did not vote on the 5-year 2018 Farm Bill which was enacted on Dec. 20, 2018. Farm bills are typically far reaching and complicated, addressing both funding and policy issues for the entire U.S. agricultural spectrum. The 2018 Farm Bill ended on Sept. 30, 2023 but did receive a 10-month extension on Nov. 16, 2023.

U.S. consumers continue to balk at the influence of the federal government which is pushing the advantages of electric vehicles in spite of high purchase prices and unknown additional costs years after their purchase. Articles by both the Detroit Free Press and the Wall Street Journal late last month detailed approximately 1,550 Ford dealers, or almost half of U.S. Ford dealers, will not be selling and servicing electric vehicles in 2024. In addition, half of U.S Buick’s 2,000 dealers took buyouts from GM as those dealers were not willing to make investments of $300,000 to $400,000 for the equipment necessary to sell and service electric vehicles. According to a GM report, “dealers who are not aligned with Buick’s future will have the option to exit voluntarily in a respectful and structured way.” If Buick dealers took the buyout, they would no longer have their Buick franchise.

