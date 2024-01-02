The 2023 eFields Report is available now

Share Facebook

By Elizabeth Hawkins and John Fulton

The 2023 eFields report is available. Each year, Ohio State University Extension partners with Ohio farmers to bring local research results to you through the eFields program. These results are summarized and published by the OSU Digital Ag Team in the eFields Report. The 2023 eFields Research Report highlights 184 on-farm, field-scale trials conducted in 47 Ohio counties. Research topics for the 2023 report includes nutrient management, precision crop management, cover crops, technology and forages. Other information about crop production budgets, planting progress, farm safety, and farm business analysis are also included.

The 2023 report is now available in both a print and e-version. To receive a printed copy, contact your local OSU Extension office or email digitalag@osu.edu. The e-version can be viewed and downloaded at go.osu.edu/eFields with the online version readable using a smartphone or tablet device.

We would like to sincerely thank all our 2023 collaborating farms and industry partners. The eFields team enjoys working with each of you and we are looking forward to continuing to learn together in 2024.

Follow our social media using @OhioStatePA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or subscribe to our quarterly newsletter, the Digital Ag Download (go.osu.edu/DigitalAgDownload), to keep up with the eFields program throughout the year. For more information on how to get involved in eFields during 2024, contact Elizabeth Hawkins at hawkins.301@osu.edu.

Dr. John Fulton is a Professor in the Food, Agriculture and Biological Engineering Department at Ohio State University and can be reached at fulton.20@osu.edu. Dr. Elizabeth Hawkins is a Field Specialist for Ohio State University Extension and can be reached at hawkins.301@osu.edu.