The woodwork of Robert Troup: A union of art and utility

By Mike Ryan, OCJ Field Reporter

Robert Troup is an artisan metal and woodworker based out of Pleasantville in Fairfield County. Troup makes functional postmodern household furniture and conceptual wood and metal sculpture.

“I have been building furniture since the mid 1990s, and my business has been growing slow and steady ever since. I enjoy building functional things with an aim to show off the wood to its best advantage. I think this is part of my Midwestern upbringing — it has to be useful, it can’t just be pretty. Most of my commissioned work is tables — a lot of sofa, coffee, and hall tables — but chairs are more interesting to create. Tables can be interesting, but chairs can be much more intricate and involved. With tables, there is limited geometry to explore; with chairs, you have a lot more to work with — different angles, heights, seat slopes, arms,” Troup said.

Troup’s decorative art is closely aligned with the local forest and farmscapes of south-central Ohio, with which Troup has a strong connection. His medium is culled from local woodlots and mills, which is one early part of the creative process that Robert enjoys.

“I really like sourcing and building with local wood. I like knowing where the trees grew and came from. It is always interesting to harvest an old, long-standing tree from someone’s property. Folks always have a story or two to tell about their tree,” Troup said. “A lot of my wood comes from my farm or neighboring farms. I also deal with Almendinger’s Sawmill in Alexandria and I get the occasional piece from Ralph Hugus, a local orchardist with a small sawmill outside of Bremen.”

The furniture and sculptures that he produces reveal his keen eye for unique pieces of wood and an understanding of how to best make that wood’s character “pop.” Troup has a discerning knowledge about the aesthetics of timber and what he does with wood is similar to what Michelangelo once said about the art of sculpting stone: “I saw the angel in marble, and carved until I set him free.”

“Wood is a warm and tactilely responsive medium. I am fascinated by the beauty that can be found in wood. A cut of wood is never the same. Every board to board is different. I like the subtle character of different woods and wood grains — the fascinating curls, variations, and diversity in wood grains are delightful. I like working with different kinds of wood, to see how they respond, and to work with them to get them to express their innate character,” he said.

This unique bench showcases Troup’s attention to detail and his focus on bringing out the beauty of the wood he works with.

Over the years, Troup has developed an affinity for certain types of wood for use in his craft.

“Depending on the project and what I need the wood to do, some types of wood work better than others. Some work better for one thing, while some work better for others. Cherry, for example, is a beautiful and popular wood, but it is not easy to work with, whereas maple is very easy to work with but has almost no color or characteristics and often has defects from growth like bug damage or curliness. Osage orange finishes beautifully, but is very hard and ornery. Black walnut is my favorite. It is a forgiving wood that responds well to tools. It is a pretty wood that finishes well and people respond to it,” Troup said.

Troup’s wood and metal working facilities are located at his home on the family farm, with family ownership on his father’s side going back 125 years. He stores the wood that he secures for projects present and future in a barn built in 1900 that is adjacent to his 72×27 workshop that is filled with his many tools of the trade.

“My wood barn stores about 5,000 board feet of wood. It was originally a livestock barn but has since become ideal for air drying wood, just like it was ideal for curing hay. The big workbench in my shop is made from a tree that fell here on my farm and I saved the smaller workbenches from the dumpster at Fairfield Union High School when they were updating their shops there. One tool unique to my shop is a pendulum router that I created. It is a fixture that allows you to dish out wood along X and Y axes so you can create seats, chairs, backs, and interesting slopes and profiles you wouldn’t otherwise be able to achieve,” he said.

Troup says that he is driven by a creative urge to make his art and that he enjoys the mind work that crafting fine furniture allows him.

“I have an urge to make things as a craftsman. I want to make things that reflect my point of view on the world and when something inspires or strikes me, I have to get it out. I have always felt a compulsion to make things — it just so happens that making furniture is my form of expression,” Troup said. “It is part of who I am, who I identify as: ‘I build furniture.’ There is a mental challenge to the work that I love. Part of the task is creative problem solving, choosing from a variety of woodworking techniques to accomplish any given design. I enjoy the challenge of creating new designs and solving new problems and learning new skills.”

And indeed, Troup is a creator who has taught himself many important skills of the trade, having little formal training with woodworking or metal fabrication.

“I took woodshop in high school and one sculpture class in college. Ten years ago, I felt shorted because I didn’t learn to weld in high school, so I went back to Ohio University and took a welding course,” he said. “That knowledge, coupled with much practice, now allows me to incorporate welded steel into my pieces. I have read and continue to read a lot of design, woodworking, and furniture making books. I am fascinated by them and I put what I learn from them into practice.”

Troup’s artwork has been showcased in a variety of galleries throughout Ohio and beyond, and can be found adorning private residences from the many custom-made commission pieces he has crafted over the years. Troup’s work has been displayed in the “Best of” Series at the Ohio Craft Museum in Grandview, at the Dairy Barn Art Center in Athens, in Granville’s Bryn Du, and at the Bascome in Highlands, NC one of his chairs was part of the National Exhibition of Chairs. Most recently, Troup’s work has been featured at Gallery 22 in Delaware, Ohio and at Chauvet Arts Gallery in Nashville. His exhibitions are useful for attracting new patrons and getting fresh attention and looks at his art.

“Many of my private commissions come from people viewing my examples at galleries, seeing something that they like, and they then contact me to do some custom work for them. Some of my work comes from people seeing things in other’s homes or by word of mouth, where I have clients telling others, ‘You should talk to Robert, he does cool stuff,’” he said.

Troup says that most of the people buying from him are “homeowners that have an interest both in art and design who want something unique and original that cannot be found in stores.”

The artwork of Troup displays his intimate relationship with his raw materials and the poetic affection for the wood that he forms to his vision. Each of his pieces is a unique tribute to the essence of the wood from which he is working.

More about Troup can be found and he can be contacted via his website, troupwoodandmetal.com and on Instagram at troupwoodandmetal.