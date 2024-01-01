Top 10 of 2023

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

There were plenty of surprises among the top stories of 2023 at ocj.com, at least for me. See what you think as we work our way up through the list of the most-viewed posts from the website this year.

It was not a surprise that the legacy of world-renowned no-till and conservation farmer David Brandt of Fairfield County would be the top post. The surprise was that this post garnered a staggering five times the views of “Noise at the grain bin” in second place. This post, combined with “David Brandt: The man, the meme, the legend,” made the humble cover crop advocate by far the most dominant force on ocj.com in 2023.

2. Noise at the grain bin

I understand that harvest-related noise around grain bins can offer challenges to farmers and complaints from neighbors, but I was very surprised to see the topic rise to the second highest post of 2023. This article from the dynamic duo at Ohio State University of Dee Jepsen and Peggy Kirk Hall looks at the legalities and safety issues of noise at the grain bin, which posted in early December.

3. Gone fishing?

I know there are plenty of farmers out there who enjoy fishing, but in 2023 there were back- to-back fishing-focused stories by Dan Armitage in the top 10. I don’t think there has ever been one fishing story, let alone two, in this category before. “Ohio angler nets Great Lakes bass record” posted in May and “Walleye getting no respect” posted in July.

4. Big Bud announces new offering for 2023

This was another surprise. It was just a refurbished press release from the folks at Big Bud highlighting their new tractor, but it had a couple of things going for it. First, it is Big Bud. Second, “one of the primary objectives of this project is to provide a tractor that has components that can be repaired by farmers, general mechanics or dealerships without restrictions.” Maybe it should not have been so surprising.

5. Ohio Frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War

Field reporter Mike Ryan did it again with a great story looking into the fascinating role of what is now Ohio in the early formation of our nation. The Northwest Territory played a pivotal role in the early days of the United States with a series of grim battles between white settlers and the indigenous people.

6. Wool cooperative closing its doors after over a century of service

It was the end of an era. In 1918 a small group of wool producers had a vision of cooperatively marketing their product to command better market prices for individual farms. The idea grew into Mid-States Wool Growers Cooperative with, at one point, 10,000 farmer owners marketing 6 million pounds of wool from 23 states. In May, though, after more than a century of service to the nation’s sheep producers, Mid-States Wool Growers in Fairfield County — the last location of the cooperative — closed its doors.

7. Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef

So, this one was not a surprise, except that it maybe was not a little higher on this list. OSU star tight end and cattle farmer Cade Stover teamed up with the Ohio Beef Council to get some national exposure for Ohio agriculture. Stover hopes to play professional football in the NFL and then return to the family farm.

8. Hermit of Mad River

This is the first of the real surprises for me. Though I certainly found Doc Sanders’ article to be extremely interesting, I did not think the tale of professor David Steinberger, who contracted tuberculosis and lived in a tree house near the banks of the Mad River starting in 1900, was top 10 material. I should’ve learned to never underestimate Doc’s ability to spin a yarn, especially about a fascinating icon in Ohio history.

9. Court lands on the side of preserving farmland in Bailey case

The Marysville area has been a hotbed for all types of development in recent decades and a years-long precedent-setting case for farmland preservation was finally resolved in spring of 2023. A battle between Columbia Gas and the Bailey family wrapped up in favor of the Baileys, upholding the integrity of the agricultural easement on the land.

10. Sold! A history of the Heavilin family on the farm

I love the stories about Ohio’s Historic Farms that have long been a staple of OCJ (the first editor Tim Reeves worked with the Ohio Department of Agriculture to get the program started), and I also love it when one of them cracks into the top stories of the year. The story highlights a great eastern Ohio family with a fascinating history on their Harrison County farm.