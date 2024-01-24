USDA awarding MAP and FMD funds

Share Facebook

USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service announced it will award more than $203 million to nearly 70 agricultural organizations to help expand export markets for U.S. food and agricultural products through the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development program.

Through MAP, FAS will provide $174.3 million for fiscal year 2024 to 68 nonprofit organizations and cooperatives. Organizations use the funds on consumer promotion, including brand promotion for small companies and cooperatives. These dollars are used extensively by organizations promoting fruits, vegetables, nuts, processed products and bulk and intermediate commodities. According to FAS, the average MAP participant provides more than $2.50 in contributions for every $1 in federal funding it receives through the program.

FAS will allocate $27 million for fiscal year 2024 under the FMD program to 20 trade organizations. FAS focuses on generic promotion of U.S. commodities rather than consumer-oriented promotion of branded products. Preference is given to organizations that represent an entire industry or are nationwide in membership and scope. According to FAS, organizations that contribute on average more than $2.50 for every $1 in federal funding they receive through the program will conduct activities that help maintain or increase demand for U.S. agricultural commodities overseas.

As the cooperator of record for the U.S. Soybean Export Council, the American Soybean Association is among the organizations receiving funding, with $5.6 million in MAP funding and $7.4 million in FMD. These MAP and FMD funds will be vital to U.S. soybean farmers, as they provide opportunities to develop new markets and grow demand for U.S. products in foreign markets. Utilizing MAP and FMD funds, ASA—through WISHH and U.S. Soybean Export Council—has leveraged those dollars to increase market access, address technical barriers to entry and create on-the-ground capacity and demand for U.S. soy.

One of ASA’s top priorities for a new farm bill is expanding trade promotion programs to help grow and diversify agricultural markets as tensions continue with U.S. agriculture’s largest export market — China. Support is also important for proposals that ensure in-kind food aid remains the foundation of international food assistance programs.