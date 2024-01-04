Virtual Corn College & Soybean School Feb. 2

Share Facebook

The fourth annual virtual Corn College & Soybean School will be on Friday, Feb. 2. The webinar will begin at 9 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m. Speakers include OSU Extension state specialists.

The first-year results of “The Battle For The Belt: Corn vs. Soybean” will be presented, including 2023 growing season results. This research project addresses which crop has the smallest yield penalty for delayed planting, adjusting management practices to mitigate losses due to late planting, and how insects, diseases, and weeds are affected by planting date. The field experiment included three locations, Clark County, Wood County, and Wayne County with five planting dates for both crops. Updates from the state climatologist, soil specialist, and weeds specialists will be included in this webinar. The CCA CEUs will be available during the live presentation. Please register no later than Feb. 1 at noon. Register with the following website go.osu.edu/cornsoy.