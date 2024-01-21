Warren County Showmanship Extravaganza

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Warren County 4-H Committee is planning the first-ever Showmanship Extravaganza event on April 27, 2024 at the Warren County Fair Grounds.

The event is open to all youth ages 8-18 throughout the state (there is no affiliation with either 4-H or FFA required). We are hoping to get youth exposed to showing livestock, practicing with species they have not worked with before, and giving them the opportunity to practice and compete for a Grand Showman of Showman event. Ribbons, trophies, and prizes will be awarded to exhibitors of five species, including beef cattle, dairy cattle, market goats, dairy goats, alpaca, market lamb, market hog, and horse. In addition, there will be hands-on demonstrations and educational opportunities for poultry, rabbits, and dogs. The event is $20, and if someone is only interested in the smaller species side demonstrations, it is free. Registration is due April 1 and is available at go.osu.edu/extravaganza.