Winning the War Against White Mold: Guide to Identification and Management

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In parts of Ohio, the soybean crop was feeling the pressure from white mold in 2023. In the Northeast corner of the state, Ashtabula County, losses were very apparent. “The fields that were stressed from too much moisture earlier in the 2023 growing season never recovered and white mold wa terrible,” said Jeff Magyar, Ashtabula County Farmer. “The white mold could be seen in 25% to 30% of the soybean acres just driving by the fields.”

A similar story was seen in western Ohio. “We had some fields where white mold showed up late and probably caused some yield loss,” said Kyle Nietfeld, Mercer County Farmer. “It was not widespread in the county, but you could see patches in fields, especially those in river bottom areas.”

To address the concerns of farmers moving forward, OSU Extension and The Ohio Soybean Council are hosting a white mold zoom meeting with a guest pathologist from North Dakota State University. “Dr. Wade Webster is an Assistant Professor and Soybean Pathologist that has a lot of experience studying white mold in soybeans,” said Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Soybean Nematologist and Pathologist at The Ohio State University.

The program is designed to help farmers discover effective strategies against white mold. The session will highlight key identification markers and advanced management techniques, integrating both traditional and innovative approaches. Farmers will learn about resistant cultivars, cultural practices and timely fungicide use to protect soybeans. The aim is to minimize soybean yield losses and enhance soybean health.

The program will be held on Wednesday, January 24th beginning at 10:00 a.m. via a Zoom link. (Please scan the QR code to register.)

Dr. Wade Webster will present from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon. There will be a short lunch break, and then the program will resume around 12:30 p.m. with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora leading the discussion about local strategies and on-farm research that can be conducted to learn more and find best management practices that can be considered.

CCA CEU’s will be available for those attending the virtual meeting.

For more information contact beers.66@osu.edu or lopez-nicora.1@osu.edu