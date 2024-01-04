Winter weather dictates sweet rewards from the sugarbush

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

In a true blend of technology and tradition, Ohio typically ranks 4th or 5th nationally in maple syrup production, with Geauga County leading the way. The whims of increasingly unpredictable winter weather will set the stage for the 2024 maple syrup production season now underway in Ohio.

The 2023 season had its share of ups and downs for maple syrup producers around the state, who are increasingly tapping based on the specifics of the weather and not the traditional calendar. Ohio’s maple syrup season typically runs from January through March.

“I think everyone would agree the 2023 maple season was anything but normal. It started with a fierce snowstorm in late December and ended with a chaotic mixture of warm and cold days. If you are an Ohio maple syrup producer, how your season went seems to be a matter of location, location, location,” said Les Ober, Ohio State University Extension educator in Geauga County. “The season kicked off early despite a surge of extremely cold weather at Christmas time, but warm weather arrived shortly after New Year’s. The one thing Ohio producers have learned, when it looks and feels like tapping weather, you tap.”

The warm winter temperatures in many parts of Ohio (particularly southern Ohio) limited maple sap flows and quality in 2023, while colder weather in northern Ohio led to a solid 2023 syrup production. A generally warm February for Ohio left most late tappers out in the cold with, at best, an average season, Ober said.

The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) runs a nearly 20-acre sugarbush at The Ohio State University at Mansfield, with students and faculty with CFAES’ School of Environment and Natural Resources (SENR). Now in its fifth year of production, Ohio State-branded syrup sales proceeds support CFAES student internships, scholarships, and research projects at the Mansfield campus EcoLab, which includes the sugarbush, according to one of the project’s co-leaders, Kathy Smith, director of the Ohio Woodland Stewards program. The OSU maple syrup team typically harvests about 200 gallons of syrup from the Mansfield sugarbush annually, though the efforts only yielded 123 gallons in 2023.

“We had 70-degree days in February, which shortened the maple syrup season, as super warm days aren’t conducive to good sap flows,” Smith said. “Temperatures dictate sap flow. The ideal is for nighttime temps in the 20s and daytime temps in the 40s. When the thermometer goes above 32 degrees Fahrenheit, pressure in the tree makes the sap flow.

“During the season, we watch the weather and have to be ready to tap as soon as conditions are ready.”

The OSU sugarbush got its start in 2019 with the installation of 1,100 modern taps connected to six main lines vacuum pumped into a holding tank. The lines are monitored to collect real time data.

“Students calculated the number of taps they thought the woods would sustain, we then had some maple producers come in, and they agreed that the location would be great for tapping,” Smith said. “So, what began as a research and teaching class, led to the production and sales of the maple syrup. Proceeds from the sales also fund maintenance and upkeep of the sugarbush.”

The project will become a full semester course in 2025 where students will learn everything about maple syrup production, including learning what trees to tap, how to run a sugarbush, how to collect sap, and how to produce the syrup including using an evaporator and a reverse osmosis machine, Smith said. In addition, the OSU team works with maple syrup producers statewide, providing research and information on best practices in maple syrup production, an assessment of production technology and woodland management. The team offers workshops teaching how to assess a sugarbush and all the steps that follow, from collecting sap to boiling, bottling, and selling. This includes working with producers to teach which trees to tap; how to install a tap; how many taps to have; how and when sap flows; how to collect sap; how to store and filter sap; how to make value-added products such as maple cream, maple candy, and granulated maple sugar; and also how to market what they make.

“We want to help producers be better stewards of their woodland while producing an annual income opportunity,” Smith said.

At the recent Ohio Maple Days in December, attendees learned about the production of value-added maple products complete with taste testing in Ashland University’s teaching kitchen. In addition, the event offered a weather outlook including the impacts of El Niño, regulatory updates, labeling requirements, hydrometer accuracy testing, concerns about the spotted lanternfly, and a look at the efficacy of various components of modern maple syrup production. ODA maple syrup requirements are outlined at agri.ohio.gov/divisions/food-safety/resources/maple-syrup.

Those interested in learning more about the sweet rewards of Ohio maple syrup production can attend a Backyard Maple Production Workshop from OSU coming up on Jan. 29 from 6:30–9 p.m. at the Event Center on the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., in Lebanon. The workshop will feature information on what, when, and how to tap a maple tree, how to handle sap, how to boil sap, and how to finish and package the resulting syrup. The class fee is $20 and includes materials and snacks for the evening. The deadline to register for the workshop is Jan. 24, 2024. Registration is online at woodlandstewards.osu.edu.

For more information on OSU’s maple syrup program, view the CFAES maple blog at u.osu.edu/ohiomaple.