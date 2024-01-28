Young Ag Professionals share stories ‘Beyond the Fencerows’ at Winter Leadership Experience

Share Facebook

The Ohio Farm Bureau Young Ag Professionals hosted the 2024 Winter Leadership Experience in late January in Columbus. This event is designed for individuals in agriculture aged 18-35, providing opportunities for learning, networking, and connecting with like-minded peers. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood interviewed Kayla and Luke Durbin, along with Joe Everett, all members of the YAP State Committee. Luke and Kayla, the incoming chairs, share their insights on the YAP event and discuss their unique farming situation involving two separate family farms. The trio also gives a sneak peek into the location for next year’s highly anticipated event.