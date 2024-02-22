206 Bushel per acre soybeans at CTC 24

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Mark Badertscher, Randall Reeder, Adapted from C.O.R.N 2024-04

The Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference (CTC) will be held in-person March 12-13 at Ohio Northern University in Ada. The first day of this year’s conference will feature Alex Harrell, Soybean Yield Champion from southwest Georgia with a yield of 206 bushels per acre. His presentation has been made possible by sponsor Brandt Professional Agriculture.

Shawn Conley, Extension Soybean Specialist, University of Wisconsin, will return and be paired with Alex Harrell and Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension, during the Agronomic Crop Management session after lunch, Tuesday. Shawn Conley is always one of the conference’s most popular speakers.

Paul Jasa, Extension Agricultural Engineer, University of Nebraska, will return to CTC as another one of the main speakers, sponsored by Calmer Corn Heads, he will speak four times. Pioneer is sponsoring Dr. Nicolas Martin, University of Illinois, speaking on “Do Management Zones Increase Yields?”

With about 60 speakers total, CTC gives plenty of opportunities to gain valuable information. Among the speakers are Barry Fisher, a soil health expert; Dan Quinn, Purdue University; Kevin Erb, University of Wisconsin; Bill Lehmkuhl, Precision Agri Services; Jane Fife, 3 Bar Biologics; Laura Johnson, Heidelberg University; Shawn Lucas, Kentucky State University; Terry Hofecker, Soil 1; and about 25 OSU Extension Educators and campus faculty.

Connect with other farmers and CCAs, experience new ideas, and increase your net income. Historically over 800 individuals will attend each day of this two-day conference, making it the largest agricultural meeting in northwestern Ohio. Plenty of CCA and CLM credits will be available. Take advantage of the opportunity to discuss one-on-one with speakers, exhibitors, sponsors, and other participants. Bring a friend and/or family members.

The meeting and program have been developed by The Ohio State University Extension Specialists along with Agriculture and Natural Resources Educators in local counties with assistance from local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Farmers, consultants, industry representatives, and government officials will meet each day to listen to university specialists, industry representatives, and producers discuss new products and ideas for agriculture. Master Farmer Awards and the Ohio CCA of the Year will be announced.

Tuesday sessions will include No-till, Cover Crops, and Soil Health; Nutrient Management; Agronomic Crop Management; and Precision Ag & Technology. Wednesday sessions will include No-till, Cover Crops and Soil Health; Agronomic Crop Management; Water Quality; Climate, Carbon, and Soil Health. Registration is $100 (https://www.allenswcd.com/cttc/) and is a flat rate of $100 if postmarked by March 6, 2024. It is $150 beginning March 7, 2024. (On-site registration will be $150.) Registration will include access to all recorded presentations from about April 15 to July 1, including CCA credits. For Crop Consultants, the QR code will be active for that month. (Crop Consultants must register individually to receive CCA credits.) For more information about the conference, go to https://ctc.osu.edu.