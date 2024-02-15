Apple Farm Service Spring Sale

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Apple Farm Service is excited to announce savings, helpful educational clinics, and time for the community to prepare for another year of productive farming with the upcoming annual Spring Super Sale.

This year’s Spring Super Sale will run Feb. 19 through March 8 at all five locations. As always, Apple Farm Service will be offering a 10% discount on parts when customers purchase with cash, credit card, or check. The annual sales catalog is available at AppleFarmService.com/Catalog. The event also includes free educational clinics offered to all area farmers.

“The best part of our Spring Super sale is always getting area farmers connected to learn together for a more worry-free season. This year we’re eager to bring back the popular hay clinics, planting clinics, and a new telematics clinic,” said Kent Holmes, Marketing Manager.

Apple Farm Service will be offering a free educational clinic for those who own the following:

• New Holland Hay Equipment

• Kinze Planting Equipment

• Case IH Planting Equipment

• Telematics for 2018 and newer Case IH or New Holland tractors & combines.

For farmers who own any of these types of equipment, these clinics would be a great benefit as they cover topics such as: annual servicing tips, in-field operating tips, new part kits and wear parts, calibrations, field starts, and other important topics. All clinics are free and include either a meal or refreshments, and are open to any farmer, no matter where they purchased or service their current equipment.

“We want you, the farmer, to be as educated as possible,” Holmes said. “Our goal is for you to have the most successful season so you can get to the field faster, and finish sooner.”

Their newest clinic, the MyCaseIH & MyNewHolland clinic, focuses on the new telematics platform for Case IH and New Holland.

“Telematics is the ability to view where your equipment is, how the machines are doing, and take the best data from your machines to make your operation more efficient,” Holmes said. “It also allows your local dealership the ability to view, and sometimes repair, your equipment without even having a service truck come to your farm.”

The MyCaseIH and MyNewHolland clinics would be beneficial to anyone who owns a blue or red tractor, or a yellow or red combine, that is newer than 2018.

“If your Case or New Holland machine has a cell phone modem, then you have the ability to use their telematics platform. Not sure if it has a modem? If you recall the terms 3G or 4G when you purchased it, then you have a modem. Most new purchases came with a free trial of the telematics,” he said.

Topics on the MyCaseIH & MYNewHolland include getting set-up for the portal, how to use the portal, and how to get the most out of your data.

Dates and locations are:

• New Holland Hay Clinic at Washington Court House —Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. (dinner served at 6pm)

• New Holland Hay Clinic at Botkins — Wednesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. (lunch served at noon)

• Kinze Planting Clinic at Covington — Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. (lunch served at noon)

• Kinze Planting Clinic at West College Corner — Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. (lunch served at noon)

• Case IH Planting Clinic at Covington — Tuesday, March 5, at 1 p.m. (lunch served at noon)

• Case IH Planting Clinic at West College Corner — Thursday, March 7, at 1 p.m. (lunch served at noon)

• MyCaseIH/NewHolland Clinic at Covington — Tuesday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m.

• MyCaseIH/NewHolland Clinic at West College Corner — Thursday, March 7, at 2:30 p.m.

Anyone wanting to attend needs to please RSVP so they have enough food ordered by calling the Covington store at 937-526-4851 and pressing 0 for the operator. RSVPs can also be made online at AppleFarmService.com/Events.