Beef Expo breed sales

Ohio’s premier beef industry event, the Ohio Beef Expo is March 14-17, 2024 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The event will provide cattle enthusiasts from across Ohio and surrounding states with a unique experience that brings education, breed sales, youth shows, industry retail opportunities, and more together all in one place.

This year’s schedule will be similar to the 2023 event. The Coliseum will be used for all junior show activities. The Junior Show will continue with the Market Animal Show on Saturday and the Heifer Show on Sunday. The Expo Trade Show will continue to host vendors and retailers of all kinds to provide attendees with the opportunity to purchase everything from semen to trailers and from show supplies to insurance. The Genetic Pathway will provide buyers the opportunity to purchase semen from some of the nation’s leading genetics.

Nine breed sales will take place in the Voinovich building on the trade show floor throughout Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16. New this year, the Hereford breed will be kicking off the Saturday sale schedule and the Aberdeen Angus breed will host a sale this year.

The full 2024 Ohio Beef Expo breeds sale schedule is below.

Friday, March 15

1 p.m. — Aberdeen Angus Sale

3 p.m. — Limousin Sale

4 p.m. — Red Angus Sale

5 p.m. — Mini Hereford Sale

Saturday, March 16

9 a.m. — Hereford Sale

10:30 a.m. — Shorthorn Sale

12 p.m. — Angus Sale

2 p.m. — Simmental Sale

4 p.m. — Maine Anjou Sale

Sale catalogs are available for each individual breed at www.ohiobeefexpo.com as well as full list of breed representatives and sale managers with their contact information.

Please call (614) 873-6736 or email cattle@ohiocattle.org with any questions regarding the 2024 Ohio Beef Expo.