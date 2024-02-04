Bio-Based Broad-Spectrum Herbicide from Airable Lab

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In the last decade and a half, herbicide resistance has been a growing concern for farmers all across the country. The overuse of popular chemicals and certain modes of action have led to weed species developing various levels of resistance to specific herbicides. In addition, organic growers only have a limited number of products available in their “toolbox” to select from and still meet the organic certification guidelines. Airable Research Lab has developed a new soy-based broad-spectrum herbicide that shows tremendous promise. This product has the potential to be used in a burndown situation or to terminate cover crops.

Grant Proulx is a research scientist with Airable Research Lab and is leading this initiative. “Airable Lab has developed a soy-based broad-spectrum herbicide targeted to affect anything that is green and growing,” said Proulx. “This was designed to be a drop-in replacement to existing herbicides. It would be suitable to spray on fields to terminate cover crops or for a fall or spring weed burndown application. It will breakdown and naturally biodegrade in the soil.”

This project is still in the early stages of introduction. The paperwork has not been submitted to the EPA for label considerations yet. There are different formulations currently being developed. “As it stands, we have several different formulations depending on the application,” said Proulx. “One formulation is a pre-emerge herbicide to be sprayed on fallow ground to prevent weeds from germinating. Another formulation is a general defoliant for anything green. Still another formulation we are developing is one that can be sprayed on a plant and also on the soil that could penetrate to the roots or tubers. We are also studying the potential for a formulation to be systemic and translocate to the roots of the plant.” There are also formulations for homeowners to use in gardens and in flower beds.

This product is naturally derived from renewable components. “It is soy-based, which is a big deal for soybean growers. Soy is a tremendously versatile seed and we have a lot of experience taking the soy derivatives and using them in a number of different areas,” said Prolux. “We have experience using the derivatives as adjuvants and emulsifiers in the industry and now we found we can make into a great herbicide.”

At this point, Airable Labs has just put the product on their website as an available technology for the market to consider. It is available for companies to review and trial. Contacts are being made with industry partners to introduce the product to them for future consideration.

“There are a number of steps a company needs to go through in commercialization to take a product from development to market. It depends on the goals of the company. If they want to certify the product for the organic market as opposed to only labeling it for general use there are very different paths,” said Proulx. “We are at the very beginning phases of commercialization. To have this product available to the marketplace is a big deal since the other product that was existing in this space for organic users was recently delisted due to the formulation and false labeling.” This creates a great opportunity for a company to work with this soy-based product and fill that void.