Calculating nutrient value in fertilizer

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Greg LaBarge

Input suppliers have various fertilizer sources to meet a farm’s crop nutrient needs. Understanding how to compare nutrient costs is important to get the best value. Comparing fertilizer prices for a single nutrient source like 28-0-0 on a price-per-ton basis is straightforward. For example, $326 per ton is cheaper than $350. But if we want to compare the prices of 28-0-0, 46-0-0, and 82-0-0, we need to go a step further to make a price comparison. We want to calculate the nutrient cost per pound to compare prices with different sources with varied nutrient content.

The calculation for single nutrient products is simple, requiring two steps. Let’s use the example of comparing the nitrogen cost of 28-0-0 to 82-0-0.

Step one is to calculate the amount of nutrient or N in both sources. For 82-0-0, take 2,000 pounds multiplied by 82% (2000 x 0.82 = 1640 pounds of N). For 28-0-0, take 2,000 pounds multiplied by 28% (2000 x 0.28 = 560 pounds of N).

Step two is to calculate the cost per pound of N. Take the cost per ton divided by the pounds of nutrient per ton. For 82-0-0 ($789 ÷ 1,640 = $ 0.48 per pound), the price is 48 cents per pound. For 28-0-0 ($336 ÷ 560 = $ 0.60 per pound), the price is 60 cents per pound. The price per unit of N as 28-0-0 is 12 cents per pound higher than 82-0-0.

Calculating the price per pound for mixed nutrient fertilizers is more challenging. In this example, we can compare the cost of phosphorus in 11-52-0 to 18-46-0.

The first step is determining the nutrient content, like our single nutrient example, which takes three steps. For 11-52-0, we have 220 pounds of N (2,000 x 0.11 = 220 pounds N) and 1,040 pounds of P 2 O 5 (2000 x 0.52 = 1,040 pounds P 2 O 5 ). For 18-46-0, we have 360 pounds of N (2,000 x 0.18 = 360 pounds N) and 920 pounds of P 2 O 5 (2000 x 0.46 = 920 pounds P 2 O 5 ).

Step two is to determine the value of the N in the mixed fertilizer. We want to know the price of P 2 O 5 so we can set the N value based on a standard value. We manufacture P fertilizers using ammonia. Thus, using the 48-cent N value from 82-0-0 from our single nutrient example makes sense. For 11-52-0, the N nutrient content is 220 pounds at 48 cents or $106 per ton (220 x 0.48 = $106). For 18-46-0, the N nutrient content is 360 pounds at 48 cents or $173 per ton (360 x 0.48 = $173 per ton).

In step three, to determine the P 2 O 5 value in the mixed fertilizer, we take the total price per ton minus the N value and divide the remaining value by the P 2 O 5 nutrient content. For 11-52-0, the total cost per ton is $812 minus $106 for the N value, leaving $706 divided by 1,040 pounds of P 2 O 5 or 68 cents per pound ($812 – $106 = $706 then $706 ÷ 1040 = $0.68). For 18-46-0, the total cost per ton is $725 minus $173 for the N value, leaving $552 divided by 920 pounds of P 2 O 5 or 60 cents per pound ($725 – $173 = $552 then $552 ÷ 920 = $0.60). The conclusion here is that 18-46-0 is a cheaper P source, but depending upon the application timing, there can be a higher loss of the N value from this fertilizer source.

I calculated the per unit nutrient cost shown in Table 1 from fertilizer prices reported by DTN. Purdue’s Bob Nielsen covered a couple of other fertilizer pricing scenarios in a 2020 article, which you can find at https://go.osu.edu/fertcost.

