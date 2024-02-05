Cattlemen’s youth raise over $28,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) BEST Program for youth ages 8-21 years co-hosted the Celebrity Showdown at the Clark County Cattle Battle along with a live auction to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (RMHC). The Clark County Cattle Producers sponsored the event.

The Celebrity Showdown was hosted at the Champions Center in Springfield, Ohio on Jan. 26, 2024. For this event, youth were responsible for raising a minimum of $100 for the opportunity to dress up their cattle and present them to the celebrity judge. This year’s judge was Lane Manning, the lead singer of the Northern Burnouts band. Through donations from family, friends, their local community and members of OCA, youth participating in the Celebrity Showdown raised $6,730 for the show.

The team that took the lead with fundraising was Team Autumn – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with $3,855 total raised. The other teams/participants with the highest fundraising numbers were Garrett Reusch with $700; Cora Monnig and Emma Helsinger with $555; Kasen Cole with $500; and Alayna Grafft with $500.

The overall Celebrity Showdown winner chosen for having the best costume by Manning was Team Autumn – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Additionally, a live auction was held with numerous items selling, and thanks to the many generous supporters, $18,500 was raised.

Incentive prizes will be awarded to the community service top fundraisers at the OCA BEST Program Awards Banquet on May 4, 2024. Donations to RMHC will continue to be accepted after the Celebrity Showdown until the BEST Banquet. Anyone can donate conveniently online at www.ohiocattle.org/best/community-service. Donations can also be attributed to a BEST participant’s name through the online donation form. Online contributions must be made prior to May 4, 2024 to be credited to a BEST participant’s cumulative fundraising total for the year.