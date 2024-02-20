Come intern with us!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio Ag Net is seeking a highly-organized and efficient individual to fill a spring/summer internship. Because of the nature of this internship, only students enrolled at or attending a College/University /Tech School this fall qualify.

Ideal candidates live in the central Ohio area and thrive in a work-from-home environment.

Equally important is the ability to prioritize work around a constant flow of deadlines.

Position: Radio Intern

Hours: 5 hours a week April through Mid-May for training. 32 to 40 hours a week Mid-May through Mid-August.

Pay: Varies by experience

Location: Works remotely – home based; Some travel required for training or special events

Start date: April 2024

End date: Mid-August 2024

Deadline to apply: March 8, 2024

Interested applicants should send a résumé and cover letter to klemmon@ocj.com.

Requirements:

Strong organization skills

Ability to self-motivate and stay on task without a present supervisor

High speed internet

Interest in broadcasting

Ability to attend the NABF Convention in Kansas City, Missouri Nov. 13-15, 2024

Ideal skills (not required):

Prior experience editing photos

Prior experience editing audio

Familiarity with Adobe suite of software

Responsibilities: