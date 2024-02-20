Come intern with us!

Ohio Ag Net is seeking a highly-organized and efficient individual to fill a spring/summer internship. Because of the nature of this internship, only students enrolled at or attending a College/University /Tech School this fall qualify.
Ideal candidates live in the central Ohio area and thrive in a work-from-home environment.
Equally important is the ability to prioritize work around a constant flow of deadlines.
Position: Radio Intern
Hours: 5 hours a week April through Mid-May for training. 32 to 40 hours a week Mid-May through Mid-August.
Pay: Varies by experience
Location: Works remotely – home based; Some travel required for training or special events
Start date: April 2024
End date: Mid-August 2024
Deadline to apply: March 8, 2024
Interested applicants should send a résumé and cover letter to klemmon@ocj.com.
Requirements:
- Strong organization skills
- Ability to self-motivate and stay on task without a present supervisor
- High speed internet
- Interest in broadcasting
- Ability to attend the NABF Convention in Kansas City, Missouri Nov. 13-15, 2024
Ideal skills (not required):
- Prior experience editing photos
- Prior experience editing audio
- Familiarity with Adobe suite of software
Responsibilities:
- Edit radio audio
- Post audio and photos to website
- Create afternoon broadcasts as needed
- Monitor and update internal tracking system for radio scheduling
- Voice and/or edit commercials as needed
- Other duties as assigned