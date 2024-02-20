       
Jake Zajkowski is pictured broadcasting from the 2023 Ohio State Fair as part of his summer internship.

Come intern with us!

February 20, 2024 Country Life, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Ohio Ag Net is seeking a highly-organized and efficient individual to fill a spring/summer internship. Because of the nature of this internship, only students enrolled at or attending a College/University /Tech School this fall qualify.

Ideal candidates live in the central Ohio area and thrive in a work-from-home environment.

Equally important is the ability to prioritize work around a constant flow of deadlines.

Position: Radio Intern

Hours: 5 hours a week April through Mid-May for training. 32 to 40 hours a week Mid-May through Mid-August.

Pay: Varies by experience

Location: Works remotely – home based; Some travel required for training or special events

Start date: April 2024

End date: Mid-August 2024

Deadline to apply: March 8, 2024

Interested applicants should send a résumé and cover letter to klemmon@ocj.com.

Requirements:

  • Strong organization skills
  • Ability to self-motivate and stay on task without a present supervisor
  • High speed internet
  • Interest in broadcasting
  • Ability to attend the NABF Convention in Kansas City, Missouri Nov. 13-15, 2024

Ideal skills (not required):

  • Prior experience editing photos
  • Prior experience editing audio
  • Familiarity with Adobe suite of software

Responsibilities:

  • Edit radio audio
  • Post audio and photos to website
  • Create afternoon broadcasts as needed
  • Monitor and update internal tracking system for radio scheduling
  • Voice and/or edit commercials as needed
  • Other duties as assigned

Check Also

The search is on for 2024 Ohio Ag Net Student FFA Reporters!

The 2024 Ohio FFA State Convention is fast approaching, May 2-3, and Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved