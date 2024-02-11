Commodity marketing workshop Feb. 28 in Wayne County

Share Facebook

By John Yost, OSU Extension Educator- Wayne County

The Ohio State University Extension – Wayne County, will be hosting a one-day commodity marketing strategies workshop on Feb. 28 for grain, beef cattle, and dairy producers. Participants will learn: how to write a marketing plan, how to establish price targets, futures and option market pricing strategies, and the use of crop and livestock insurance products to protect against market declines. The workshop is sponsored by Farm Credit of Mid-America, Gerber Feed Services, and Walnut Hill Feeds. The program will be held from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Buckeye Agriculture Museum in Wooster, and costs $20 per participant. For more information, please visit our website at wayne.osu.edu, or to register call 330-264-8722.