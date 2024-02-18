DeWine announces Rural Transit funding

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks announced more than $100 million in investments to support quality public transportation in Ohio. This includes more than $39 million for the Rural Transit Program.

A total of $106 million will be awarded to 383 transit projects throughout Ohio. ODOT’s Office of Transit is awarding the funds through seven separate grant programs that focus on workforce mobility, senior citizen and special needs transportation, rural transit, and busing.

“This funding will help ensure that transportation is not a barrier to opportunity. We are improving the quality of life for Ohioans who depend on public transportation to access jobs, education, and medical services,” said Governor DeWine.

Funding will be used for a variety of purposes such as transit fleet expansion, replacement vehicles, preventative maintenance, facility upgrades, new equipment and technology, and operating assistance.

“Transportation isn’t just about moving vehicles; it’s about moving people. These grant funds target the pillar of ODOT’s mission to make transportation accessible, especially in our rural communities,” said Director Marchbanks.

Funds through the Rural Transit Program are to assist with operating and capital expenses in the provision of general public transportation services in rural and small urban areas. Section 5311 funds can be used for up to 50% of the net project cost of operating expenses and up to 80% of the cost of capital projects. State General Revenue funds, through the Ohio Public Transportation Grant Program, are also available to provide up to 30% of eligible operating costs and up to 10% of the costs of capital projects. Counties, Municipalities, Villages, Regional Transit Authorities, County Transit Boards, Private Nonprofit Corporations designated by a county or municipality and a County or Municipal department on behalf of a county, municipality or village can apply.

Existing grantees submit an annual proposal to request Federal and State operating funds, which are based on the transit systems needs which are evaluated in relation to state performance standards for Percent of General Public Ridership, Passenger Trips per hour, Cost Per Vehicle Mile and Cost Per Passenger Trip. Capital funds are discretionary and are approved based on a system’s Four-Year Capital and Operating Plan. Proposals on behalf of new systems are accepted on a funding availability basis. Proposals are due each September for the following calendar year. A combined proposal can be submitted for capital and operating assistance.