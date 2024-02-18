Dicamba registration vacated and deadlines established for those in possession.

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, Alyssa Essman and Peggy Hall, adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-04

Farmers are all too familiar with the constant attack on Dicamba in the public square. The positive attributes of the product controlling challenging weeds is met with resistance from those concerned about the risk of volatilization and off target movement. Numerous lawsuits have occurred across the country. Many farmers and custom applicators have been struggling with the dilemma of whether to purchase and make the application of the product, especially as an over-the-top application to resistant soybeans. Now a new twist has been added to the deliberations.

On February 6th, 2024 the 2020 registrations for the three dicamba products labeled for over-the-top applications in soybean (Xtendimax, Bayer; Engenia, BASF; and Tavium, Syngenta) were vacated by a federal court in Arizona. The court found the EPA in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the Endangered Species Act (ESA), and the Administrative Procedures Act (APA). The primary concern was a failure to adhere to the notice and comment mandate required by FIFRA for new use pesticide registrations. Read more about the court’s analysis in the Ohio Ag Law Blog.

This past Wednesday, the EPA issued an existing stocks order for over-the-top dicamba formulations that outlined how farmers can still use the products this season. BASF, Bayer and Syngenta are still prohibited from selling or distributing their over-the-top dicamba products, which include Engenia, XtendiMax and Tavium, respectively. Farmers, custom applicators, and retailers who are in possession of these products may still sell and use the over-the-top dicamba, until the relevant end-use date in their respective states.

In Ohio, the sale and distribution for use on dicamba-tolerant soybean is until May 31, 2024. The cutoff date is June 30, 2024.

Since the last challenge to the dicamba registration in 2020, many Ohio growers that utilize herbicide-resistant soybean systems have transitioned to the Enlist technology. For those that utilize the XtendFlex soybean technology (dicamba, glyphosate, and glufosinate resistant), there is still the ability to use glufosinate for postemergence weed management. PPO inhibitors (fomesafen, lactofen, etc.) remain a POST option in any soybean system. Timely applications based on weed size and adequate environmental conditions are increasingly important in situations where glufosinate and PPO inhibitors are relied upon as POST options. Where Xtend soybeans (resistant to dicamba and glyphosate) are used in fields with populations of waterhemp and other glyphosate resistant or otherwise difficult to control weeds, the use of effective soil-applied preemergence residual products will be especially critical. Preemergence residuals reduce the population density of these weeds present at the time of the POST application, which can improve control.

To read the full court decision in Center for Biological Diversity v. EPA, visit this link. For questions related to this topic or other weed management concerns, reach out to Alyssa Essman at essman.42@osu.edu or (614) 247-5810.