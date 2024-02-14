Eastern Ohio Small Farm Conference

Share Facebook

By Julie Wayman, Community Development Educator, Ohio State University Extension, Ashtabula County

Ohio State University Extension announced plans to host a Small Farm Conference in Senecaville on April 6, 2024. The theme for this year’s Mid-Ohio Small Farm Conference is “Sowing Seeds for Success.”

Conference session topics are geared to beginning and small farm owners as well as to farms looking to diversify their operation. There will be five different conference tracks including: horticulture and produce production, business management, livestock, natural resources and new this year, the farm kitchen.

Some conference topic highlights include: raising meat rabbits, making goat milk soap, timber harvesting and marketing, basics of growing pawpaws, food preservation basics, herb vinegars, organic pest management, growing produce with hydroponics, starting and setting up a business, solar and wind leasing.

Anyone interested in developing, growing or diversifying their small farm is invited to attend including market gardeners, farmers market vendors, and anyone interested in small farm living.

Attendees will have the opportunity to browse a trade show featuring the newest and most innovative ideas and services for their farming operation. The conference provides an opportunity to talk with the vendors and network with others.

The conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mid – East Career Technical Center Buffalo Campus 57090 Vocational Road Senecaville, Ohio 43780.

For conference and registration information call OSU Extension Morrow County 419-947-1070, or OSU Extension Knox County 740-397-0401. Please follow this link to register for the conference: https://go.osu.edu/2024osusmallfarmconference.