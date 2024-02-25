EPA grants request for year-round E15

Share Facebook

The Environmental Protection Agency announced in February that it will grant the request by eight Midwestern governors to allow the year-round sale of fuel with a 15% ethanol blend, or E15, in their states beginning in the summer of 2025.

The announcement was welcomed by the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), which has been fighting to break down barriers to the environmentally friendly biofuels.

“We are glad to hear this decision from EPA, as it puts us on the road to providing more certainty to America’s corn growers and consumers who will save money at the pump,” said Harold Wolle, NCGA President and Minnesota Farmer. “However, given that this decision will not take effect until the summer of 2025, we question and are concerned about the implications of the timeline for growers and consumers this summer.”

The sale of E15 has been banned during the summer months to meet federal clean air standards that have been shown to be unnecessary and outdated. The U.S. EPA has granted waivers over the last few years to allow drivers continued access to environmentally friendly and affordable E15.

Even with the announcement, NCGA says a permanent legislative fix is still needed.

“While we are pleased with today’s decision, we still need a law that codifies access to higher levels of ethanol and that eliminates the patchwork of state regulations on the issue,” Wolle said. “That is why we are pushing for the passage of the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act in the Senate to solve this issue once and for all.”