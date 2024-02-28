Gerten named the National Contractor of the Year

Share Facebook

Steve Gerten from Leipsic was named the Contractor of the Year by the National Land Improvement Association this winter.

Gerten has been working in the drainage business for 50 years and owns and operates Inbody Drainage Co., Inc., a company that installs farm drainage tile.

In 1974, at the age of 16, Gerten started working for Inbody Drainage Co., Inc. owned by Marion Inbody. In 1981, Gerten bought the business and continued to operate the business under the same name. Today the business employs Steve’s brother Ken, Steve’s two sons, Randy and Eric and Steve’s nephew Josh Gerten.

Gerten served as Ohio Land Improvement Contractors Association (OLICA) president in 1991 and again in 2006, was recognized for his service to OLICA during the 1996 program year, received the Hancor Outstanding Sales Performance Award in 1995 and OLICA Contractor of the year in 2013. He currently serves as the chairperson of OLICA’s field days and has been for the last 20 years. Gerten is an active participant in the Overholt Drainage School and is the alternate representative on the Overholt Advisory Committee. He served as National LICA Region 3 vice president from 2007-2010, National LICA President in 2011 and National LICA Chairman of the Board in 2012. Inbody Drainage Co., Inc. is an affiliate member of Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District.

Gerten also farms 2,500 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat with his brother and two sons. He is a member of Legacy Farmers Cooperative. He is member of Leipsic St. Mary’s Catholic Church and lifetime member of Ohio Farmers Union and an Ohio Farm Bureau member.