Last chance for 2024 EQIP funding

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio producers are urged to apply for Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Inflation Reduction Act — Environmental Quality Incentives Program — (IRA-EQIP) funding before the Feb. 16, 2024 deadline.

Currently, an unprecedented amount of funding is available for EQIP through the Inflation Reduction Act and Farm Bill. The Inflation Reduction Act provided $19.5 billion in additional funding for NRCS’ oversubscribed programs like EQIP for five years. Inflation Reduction Act funds are available to help producers adopt climate-smart practices.

NRCS accepts producer applications for its conservation programs year-round, but producers interested in this cycle of Inflation Reduction Act funding should apply as soon as possible. Producers interested in EQIP should apply by Feb. 16, 2024 for consideration this year. Funding is provided through a competitive process and will include an opportunity to address the unmet demand from producers who have previously sought funding for climate-smart conservation activities.

Learn more about EQIP and other program information on the Ohio NRCS EQIP website. To find out about other technical and financial assistance available through NRCS conservation programs, visit Get Started with NRCS or contact your local USDA Service Center.