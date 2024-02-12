Miller recognized as Guardian of Corn & Wheat

Share Facebook

U.S. Congressman Max Miller (OH-07) attended the annual Celebration of Corn & Wheat, sponsored by the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association in Bucyrus, Ohio at which he was presented with the “Guardian of Corn & Wheat” award. The award recognizes Congressman Miller’s steadfast advocacy on behalf of Ohio’s grain farmers.



Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenburg caught up with Miller at the celebration. Listen to the full interview on the audio player above.

“Working with Ohio farmers and the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association to advance their priorities has been an honor and a lot of fun,” Congressman Miller said. “Our farmers are the bedrock of a vibrant agriculture industry. The Association’s advocacy on behalf of Ohio farmers has been instrumental in guiding my work as a member of the House Agriculture Committee and on the Farm Bill. I will continue to work alongside Ohio farmers to make sure they can continue to feed and fuel our nation.”

The Guardian of Ohio Corn & Wheat is a recognition of exemplary public policy contributions to Ohio’s corn and wheat industry and awarded during the annual Celebration of Ohio Corn and Wheat marking industry achievements. This is not an annual award and is given in a case-by-case basis. The most recent recipient was Governor Mike DeWine in 2020. Senator Sherrod Brown was also given this award this year.

“Congressman Max Miller is a strong supporter of Ohio’s grain producers,” said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association. “He has worked tirelessly on sustainable aviation fuel, higher blends of ethanol in liquid fuels, and the Farm Bill. We are honored to officially name him as a Guardian of Ohio Corn & Wheat.”

Congressman Miller represents Ohio’s Seventh District which includes Medina and Wayne counties as well as parts of Cuyahoga and Holmes counties. Miller serves on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, for which he is also Chairman of the Environment Subcommittee. The Republican freshman members selected Miller as their representative to the Republican Steering Committee. He is a member of the Republican Study Committee, Main Street Caucus, and the Congressional Jewish Caucus. Before joining Congress, Miller spent six years in the Marine Corps Reserves and served in several senior positions for President Donald Trump.