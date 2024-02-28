       

Molly Caren Ag Center, Farm Science Review left battered in wake of storms

Considerable storm damage in Ohio has left a noticeable mark on farm country, including the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, outside of London – home of the annual Farm Science Review.

Damaged buildings and downed trees were the extent of the damage left by the storm with, thankfully, no injuries reported, as detailed by Ohio State Emergency Management.

The Ohio State University posted the following message on Twitter/X Wednesday afternoon.

The following pictures are courtesy of Rebekah Headings:

Farm Science Review Storm Damage – Photo by Rebekah Headings
Farm Science Review Storm Damage – Photo by Rebekah Headings
Farm Science Review Storm Damage – Photo by Rebekah Headings

The Farm Science Review (FSR) is of the largest farm shows in the country and held each year in mid-September.

The Columbus Dispatch shared pictures showing many hangars destroyed at the Madison County Airport, which sits just down the road from the FSR site.

