North Star Hardware & Implement Co. opened new service shop expansion

Dan Creager, Vice President and Service Manager of North Star Hardware & Implement Co., announced the new service shop is officially open and welcomed its first customer on January 18, 2024.

In May 2023, North Star Hardware & Implement Co. began constructing a service shop expansion to increase productivity and storage. The expansion includes a new 100-foot by 200-foot shop to house all service employees, an indoor pressure washing room, service offices, and a 90-foot by 100-foot warehouse to store parts and equipment.

“We are excited to start utilizing the new shop,” said Dan Creager, North Star Hardware & Implement Co. Service Manager. “This expansion will allow us to be fully equipped with up-to-date tools and technology to continue to provide top-tier service for our customers.”

North Star Hardware & Implement Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

“Times are always changing, especially from 100 years ago to today,” Creager said. “We’re thrilled about our new shop because it provides ample space to accommodate our larger, high-end equipment, which will help us keep up with the changing times and continue to grow for many years.”

North Star Hardware & Implement Co. did not waste time putting the new shop to use and welcoming its first customer. Ed Rauh, a long-time employee, was the first to have his equipment, a Massey Ferguson 8670, serviced in the new shop.

“I worked at The Hardware for 44 years,” Rauh said. “I feel honored to be a part of the company’s success, not only as an employee but as a customer. I’m proud to see the guys growing and to continue to succeed.”

North Star Hardware & Implement Co. has been family-owned and operated for 100 years. The Hardware has been committed to helping our customers grow their farming operations and will continue to support their farming needs in years to come.

For more information about North Star Hardware & Implement and the products and services provided, contact them at 419-336-7361 or visit their website at www.northstarimplement.com.