Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 337 | From Farm to Forum: Farm Bureau Ag Day at the Capital

February 26, 2024 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal talks with Joe Evertt, Shelby County Farm Bureau, Steve Wickersham, Marion County Farm Bureau, and Evan Callicoat, Director of State Policy for Ohio Farm Bureau about Ag Day at the Capital. They talk about why the event is important for Ohio Agriculture and what it means for Ohio Farm Bureau.   

More in this week’s podcast:   

  • GrowNextGen: Teachers Erin Molden and Jennifer Foudray talks with Dale about the impact GrowNextGen has within their classrooms. 
  • Scott Higgins, American Dairy Association Mideast: Ohio Dairy Producers Association is holding their annual meeting soon, and Dale catches up with Scott to talk all things Ohio Dairy.
  • Max Miller, Congressman: Dusty talks with Max about his recent award of being named the Guardian of Ohio Corn and Wheat Award. He also talks about being a champion for Ohio agriculture  
  • Additional Segment: Matt talks about not wishing away winter. 
Intro0:00
GrowNextGen2:39
Scott Higgins21:46
Congressman Max Miller26:38
Back to Main Conversation37:51
Additional Segment with Matt54:23

