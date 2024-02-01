Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 1, 2024

Share Facebook

Clouds break a bit more today, as milder air works in. Our forecast is pretty homogenous through next Thursday. We turn out partly to mostly sunny, mild and dry. We should see significant drying as a combination of evaporation and water movement down through the profile. This will be quite the nice period of weather as we start off the month of February. The map below shows 7 day temps vs. normal for this weekend through next week.

Late next week, on Friday ,we see our next front working close to the region. Ahead of the front scattered showers break out over Ohio. Initially action is scattered. But we see a secondary wave moving in closer ot the frontal passage that comes next Saturday, the 10th. Combined rain totals will be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 80% of the state.

New data shows that the extended period likely pulls back from the super mild air here previously. While we are not expecting a move to well below normal temps, after the warmth, it will be “back to reality” for February weather as we shift closer to normal.