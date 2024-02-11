Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 12, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cooler temps this week than last week, but we do start the week off still near and a bit above normal. Today we have a strong low pressure system passing by to our south over central and eastern Tennessee. The main body of this system does not affect us, but the far northern fringe can bring clouds and a bit of moisture to southern Ohio. I-70 south we expect a good deal of clouds and then closer to the OH river we cant rule out scattered rain showers. Moisture toals will be a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 30% of the state (far south). North of I-70 we expect a mix of clouds and sun.

Partly sunny conditions will be seen for Tuesday, then Wednesday starts with some sun before clouds increase. Temps remain cool, but not super cold A clipper-like system moves through overnight Wednesday night through Thursday, bringing moisture back . We wont rule out cold rain or some light wet snow. Liquid equivalent moisture toals will be a few hundredths to a few tenths with coverage at 70%. This system may not be overly impressive on moisture, but will open the door for significantly colder air to come in for a few days to finish the week. We expect below normal temps Thursday night through Friday and most of Saturday. Clouds will mix with sunshine those days. The map below shows temps compared to normal Friday.

Sunday we start to see some temperature moderation. Monday clouds increase ahead of another front tha tshows up next Tuesday. That front brings chance again of light rain or a few wet snowflakes but nothing substantial. Behind the front warm air looks to surge northward over the Great Plains and western corn belt, and should move in to our area the second half of next week.