Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 13, 2024

Dry weather statewide for the next 2 days. We stay cool, but not cold, with temps near to a bit above normal. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow evening. Otherwise we turn out partly to mostly sunny over the entire state.

Thursday we have a minor trough sliding through. This is a fast moving wave that does not have a lot of moisture available. However we still see plenty of clouds for Thursday and we won’t rule out spits, sprinkles and even a few wet snowflakes. Moisture is insignificant at this time, with only a few hundredths to a tenth over 30% of the state. Clouds are by far the biggest issue, but the trough also opens up the door to significantly colder air to come in Thursday afternoon and overnight. This leads to below normal temps for Friday and Saturday with clouds giving way to some sun. We likely are stuck in the 30s for highs those days in most of Ohio. The map below shows highs for Saturday.

Dry weather continues Monday, but clouds start to increase. Temps are not as cold Sunday and moderate some more Monday. Then from Monday overnight through Wednesday midday we see more clouds and some hit-and-miss showers. Moisture is not that impressive, but we cant really wave the all clear flag either. Once we get to the second half of the week, we see temps climb again, ad we should finish above normal for next Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.