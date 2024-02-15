Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 16, 2024

Share Facebook

Some sunshine to start Friday, but we have another round of moisture trying to work through the state later this afternoon through tonight. That wave will settle a bit farther south, bringing the chance of light rain or wet snowflakes to areas from I-70 south. We are not looking for any more than a few hundredths to a tenth or two, but will definitely see a bit more moisture before the night is through. Temps today are definitely colder than the rest of this week.

Tomorrow is colder and the chill stays through most of the weekend. We get a mix of clouds and sun, but temps will not start to move higher until later sunday afternoon or likely Monday. The map below is a look at tomorrow’s highs.

Next week temps rebound to normal and above normal levels. We continue to see bouts of clouds and and sun, but no major precipitation threat through the first half of the week. Wednesday night into Thursday we can see a minor front trigger a bit of shower action, but it is not as strong as what previous data had been suggesting. At this time we will keep showers in the forecast but drop coverage to 60% and toals under half an inch.

Later in the week and the following weekend are go back to a drier pattern with temps staying normal to a bit above. No major cold or major precipitation sits in our outlook this morning.