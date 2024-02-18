Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 19, 2024

Share Facebook

We have a pleasant start to the week this week as temps will continue to slowly moderate and we see good sunshine over most of the state. Temps will be above normal by midweek. We should see good drying as any remaining snow melts quickly. Evaporation rates will be strong.

Clouds increase Wednesday night, and some minor moisture will sag down into northern Ohio. From US 30 north we can see a few scattered rain showers giving a few hundredths to a few tenths. Then through Thursday we see heavier rains emerge as the boundary picks up moisture. Rains from US 30 south will be .25″-1.5″ combined over 90% of the area. Rains will wind down by shortly after sunset Thursday. The map below shows event rain totals for Ohio.

Friday turns out a bit cooler, but dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The dry weather continues through the weekend with temps moderating somewhat. Next week starts dry on Monday with good sun, but clouds build on Tuesday with scattered showers emerging, and then rain is likely through the entire day Wednesday. The rains will total .25″-1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio again.

Temps cool slightly to finish next week but stay normal to above normal.