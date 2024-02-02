Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 2, 2024

Share Facebook

Mild air remains in control over the region to finish out the week and weekend, however we plateau just a bit a few degrees shy of yesterday’s high. We expect sunshine to continue to be a part of the outlook, but with fair weather clouds at times. Next week another push of warmer air will allow temps to climb a bit. We stay dry all the way through Thursday, and then clouds increase late Thursday evening.

A frontal boundary is on the way to finish the week. One round of moisture develops ahead of the cold front for Friday and will have somewhat scattered showers. Then another round or activity develops along and behind the front, bringing rain on Saturday. Combined, we are penciling in .25”-1” of moisture from the event, and some activity may linger into early Sunday. The map below shows moisture potential for next weekend.

Rain is not the only consequence of the frontal passage. We see much colder air riding the front into the eastern corn belt to finish net weekend and start the following week. The air will be much cooler than what we are expecting now through most of next week, but to be clear, it is not brutally cold. We actually end up moving back to near normal temps for mid-February as we start off the week of the 12th.