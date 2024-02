Check Also

February 16. 2024 -- Some sunshine to start Friday, but we have another round of moisture trying to work through the state later this afternoon through tonight. That wave will settle a bit farther south, bringing the chance of light rain or wet snowflakes to areas from I-70 south. We are not looking for any more than a few hundredths to a tenth or two, but will definitely see a bit more moisture before the night is through...