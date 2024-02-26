Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 27, 2024

Share Facebook

Very warm air works in over Ohio today, but unlike yesterday, we have clouds building and we will have to deal with scattered showers developing through the day. A strong cold front is headed towards us for tonight into early tomorrow. That fronts arrival will trigger chances for strong thunderstorms as well, due to the huge temperatures and pressure changes associated with the front. All told, we are looking at half to 2″ rain totals over the state from this morning through tomorrow midday with coverage at 100%. The map below is our latest look at this front. Additionally, strong gusty winds at 20-40mph will be in here overnight tonight and tomorrow, along with temps that fall a good 30 degrees or more.

We are markedly colder for tomorrow afternoon and canadian high pressure dominates for Thursday. That means that we likely dry down again and see clouds give way to sunshine during the cold surge, but we will definitely feel more like late February than we did to start this week. By Friday, temps moderate significantly again, an we are back to late April and May type temperatures for the weekend. Sun dominates Friday through Sunday midday, and then clouds increase Sunday afternoon and evening.

A strong front is set to move through again early next week on Monday into early Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms will be triggered by this front and will have potential for .25″-1.5″ rains over 90% of Ohio. We again see strong winds and much colder air following this front, but the main body low passes a bit farther north and west of us, so it may not be quite as impressive as tonight’s action. Still, we see temps pull back hard for midweek, before we moderate late in the week. The pattern looks to be quite similar to what we will experience the rest of this week.