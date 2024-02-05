Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 5, 2024

Share Facebook

Mild and dry for a large part of this week. We start with partly to mostly sunny skies the next 4 days, today through Thursday. We will see temps above normal through the period and will continue to see decent drying, both through evaporation and moisture working down through the soil profile. Thursday clouds will increase late afternoon and overnight.

A cold front works through the state on Friday, but will really have significantly less precipitation than what we were seeing a few days back. Right now we will look for a lot of clouds and a few scattered showers, but precipitation only amounting to a few hundredths to a few tents and only 40% coverage over Ohio. Additionally, we likely keep the mild temps for most of the day, just being limited by the clouds. Colder air starts to move in overnight Fridayn ight.

Much colder for the weekend, but temps stay near normal for this time of year. It will feel worse thanks to the milder pattern this week leading up to the change. We see clouds give way to some sun saturday, and then a mix of clouds and sun sunday before clouds increase sunday night.

We have a significant low pressure system that will lift up across the eastern corn belt for Monday. The track of the low runs from northern Louisiana sunday night to near Findlay by Monday late afternoon. TEmps will remain chilly, but the track of that low suggests we can see rain and wet snow both over the entire state. The best chance of snow accumulation right now looks to be NW OH, but we do not want to get too cute. For the moment we will talk mostly about the available moisture with the system. Liquid equivalent precipitation can easily be .25″-1″ over 100% of the state. The map below shows the spread. Action will be done by Tuesday morning to midday. We stay chilly through the rest of next week, with temps even moving a bit below normal next Tuesday through next Thursday.