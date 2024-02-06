Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 6, 2024

Share Facebook

Several more dry days ahead of us with mild air still in control. We should see good sunshine potential today and tomorrow. Good sun starts Thursday, but clouds likely increase in the late afternoon and evening. Temps will be above normal through the period, and even into the late week on Friday, when we should see our warmest day of the pattern.

The increase in clouds comes as a cold front works into the eastern corn belt. Moisture is not all that impressive, bringing scattered showers for Friday with rain totals from a few hundredths to a few tenths. Coverage will be 70% max, and could be far less. The front is more impressive with its colder air. However that likely does not show up until overnight Friday night and through the day Saturday.

Clouds give way to some sun Saturday with the cooler temps, then sunday the clouds build back and temps bounce. This will come on southwest flow ahead of our next system.

That low moves in overnight Sunday night and affects Ohio through Monday. The track of the low is farther west and north on our latest looks, and that means we are more solidly in the warm sector and see bigger rain potential over snow. Rain may end as some wet snow monday, but not enough to be worried about accumulation. Liquid equivalent precipitation totals will be .25″-1″ with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. The map below gives our latest outlook.

Behind that system we are cooler for Tuesday through Thursday, but not super cold. Temps will be near normal for mid February. We should be dry for Tuesday and Wednesday, but on Thursday we have a quick moving little disturbance coming through that could trigger a bit of wet snow. We will continue to watch that system.