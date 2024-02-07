Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 7, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Three more mild days, and two of them have sunshine! But we do have some changes in our weather pattern coming. Those of you who want this late March/early April type of weather to hold on are going to be somewhat disappointed. We do have to go back to reality…at least a little bit.

Today and tomorrow feature decent sunshine with temps continuing to build. We should be flirting with 50s today, upper 50s tomorrow and potentially some 60s on friday. The sun will give way to increasing clouds tomorrow late, and then Friday we stay very mild, but see some scattered showers. Rain totals are still not that impressive at a few hundredths to a few tenths. Coverage Friday will be 70% at best. The map below shows rain potential out of this late week system.

The front that this system drags through will bring cooler temps for the weekend. Saturday we start to see temps ease down, and then we look to be chilly from Sunday through most of next week. Now, by chilly we mean close to normal temps for mid-February, but not below normal by any means. The only reason “chilly” comes into the conversation is because of the very mild air we are experiencing right now. We expect more clouds in the colder air. Mixed clouds and sun will be in for most of next week. However, clouds build thicker next Thursday, and overnight Thursday night through Friday we can see a few scattered snow showers over OH. Temps stay chilly into the following weekend.