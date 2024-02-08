Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 9, 2024

Share Facebook

Another very mild day today, but we do see clouds dominate for most of it. A few spits and sprinkles can be around today, but generally we see our best precipitation well after midnight tonight and through tomorrow over Ohio. We still can see a few hundredths up to .4″ over the state through tomorrow with coverage at 60%. The map below shows moisture potential through sunset tomorrow. Clouds hold firm through most of the day tomorrow, even when no rain. Temps will be well above normal today, and still mild tomorrow.

Cooler temps settle in tomorrow night and Sunday. We still see a good deal of clouds over the region, and those clouds thicken late sunday afternoon and evening. We are watching a strong weather system pass by to our south sunday and Monday, but the northern edge of that system is starting to lift farther north. That means we are putting some rain chances in the forecast for monday over about 80% of Ohio. Moisture will be light for the most part, and we don’t see any more than a half inch top. That higher end of the range likely stays in the southern quarter of the state. We look for 80% coverage with NW Ohio being in the best position to miss out. This will be a cold rain, but at this point we are not projecting any wet snow. We will revisit that on Sunday night and update you here just after midnight Monday morning.

The rest of the week features clouds and occasional sun. Temps stay cool, but not cold Tuesday and Wednesday. We have a front that drops through overnight Wednesday night and Thursday, triggering the potential for some wet snowflakes. THen the balance of the week we turn out mostly cloudy and much colder. TEmps will slip to below normal levels for Friday through next weekend. However we will not revisit the frigid temps of January…not even close. We are gaining plenty of daylight and our sun angles are improving, which will help mitigate the colder air mass just a bit. We should be dry to finish next week and through the weekend of the 17th and 18th.