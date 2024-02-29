Ohio agricultural teachers named finalists for Golden Owl Award

Share Facebook

Educators devote limitless time, and often their own resources, to helping students pursue their passions. To recognize the contributions of Ohio’s leading agricultural teachers, the Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, AgCredit, Farm Credit Mid-America, and Nationwide are honoring 10 exceptional teachers as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023, nominations were collected for the state’s top agricultural teachers from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across Ohio.

Ohio’s 2023-2024 Golden Owl Award finalists are:

Jessie Schulze, Delta FFA

Tod Fox, Ashland FFA

Tom Mazzaro, Pymatuning Valley FFA

Julie Stawowy, Old Fort FFA

Dena Wuebker, Versailles FFA

Tom Jolliff, North Union FFA

Caleb Hickman, Utica FFA

Tyler Lones, Sheridan FFA

Chyann Kendel, Talawanda-Butler Tech FFA

Rob Brokaw, New Lexington FFA.

Each finalist was presented with an individualized plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and received a $1,500 donation to their school’s agricultural program to support future educational efforts. Next, they’ll be entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year, earning an additional $5,000 contribution to their school’s agriculture program and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy.

“Ohio is fortunate to have many outstanding ag teachers. We are pleased to recognize 10 honorees for their ongoing commitment to student success,” said Amy Jo Baughman, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation. “This award brings together statewide partners and the local school community to recognize teachers for the exceptional work that they are doing to provide quality FFA experiences for students.”

Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award to honor the contributions of teachers and support their programs with additional resources to assist their continued educational efforts. This year, the award program honors outstanding ag educators in 11 states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Dakota.

“As the need grows for more ag educators across the nation, we are proud to thank and honor these hardworking agricultural teachers for their dedication,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “These educators play a crucial role in preparing students for successful careers in the industry.”

In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is also donating $5,000 to the Ohio FFA to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisors alike.