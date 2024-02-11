Ohio Corn & Wheat celebrates yield contest winners

The 2023 growing season had some amazing corn yields across the State of Ohio. The Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers annually host the Ohio Corn Yield Contest. Part of that contest is a 300+ bushel per acre club. There were 21 of the entries in the Corn yield contest qualifying for the 300+ bushel club. The overall winner in Ohio was Corey Farrens from Madison County with a yield of 340.46 bushels per acre. Corey, along with his agronomist from Nutrien Ag Solutions, Scott Spelman, visit with Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenburg and share about the past growing season, never letting the corn have a bad day, and the team approach it took to get to the top corn yield in the contest. Runner-up in the state was Don Jackson of Preble County with 324.7-bushel corn.
Farrens and Jackson were also winners in the National Corn Yield Contest. Farrons was third in the Conventional Non-irrigated Class and Jackson was third in the Strip-till Non-irrigated Class.
Ohio Corn Yield Contest, 2023 Winners
District 1 1 Anthony Hertzfeld Lucas 293.01 Dekalb
2 Aaron Stuckey Fulton 290.77 Pioneer
District 2 1 Mike Keys Wood 283.89 Pioneer
2 Jake Rothert Ottawa 282.74 Golden Harvest
District 3 1 Ken Gerten Putnam 277.09 FS Invision
2 Ron Montgomery Allen 272.37 FS Invision
District 4 1 Blake Sims Marion 306.20 AgriGold
2 Steve & Tim Reinhard Crawford 284.57 Dekalb
District 5 1 Jim & Lori Dauch Huron 324.13, 312.38 Pioneer
2 Keith & Kent Edwards Erie 302.81 Pioneer
District 6 1 Don Jackson Preble 324.70 Dekalb
2 Lincoln Winner Darke 322.14 Golden Harvest
District 7 1 Corey Farrens Madison 340.46 Seed Consultants
2 Luke Haerr Clark 314.74 Pioneer
District 8 1 Kyle Croft Coshocton 300.30, 295.76 Dekalb
2 Beth Colburn Ross 287.38 Dekalb
District 9 1 Nathan Ewing Pike 319.58 Pioneer
2 Andrew Bond Clinton 318.52 Pioneer
300 Bushel Club: Nathan Ewing, Andrew Bond, Neal Bond, Jason Grant, Gary Mason, Kyle Croft, Corey Farrens, Luke Haerr, Justin Haerr, Scott Haerr, Kevin Mattinson, Jeff Hostetler, Connor Headings, Don Jackson, Lincoln Winner, Brett Kenworthy, Jim Dauch, Lori Dauch, Keith Edwards, Kent Edwards, Blake Sims
Seed Brands in Contest: Dyna-Gro, Pioneer, Seed Consultants, Dekalb, Seed Genetics Direct, FS Invision, AgriGold, Brevant Seeds, Channel, LG Seeds, Golden Harvest, NK Brand, Beck’s Hybrids, Stewart Seeds, Ebbert’s, Croplan, Biogene, Epely’s, Specialty Hybrids
Ohio Wheat Yield Contest, 2023 Winners
State Winner: Kent Edwards Castalia, Erie Co., 169.4 bu., Pioneer
State Runner-up: Jim Dauch, Bellevue, Huron Co., 162.21 bu., Pioneer
Third: Doug Dawson, Delaware Co., 151.96 bu., AgriMaxx
Fourth: Luke Swaim, Greene Co., 151.88 bu., Croplan
Fifth: Eric Kesler, Clark Co., 150.15 bu., Agri-Pro
Sixth: Richard Clifton, Pickaway Co., 147.94 bu., Becks
Seventh: Steve Downing, Allen Co., 145.62 bu., Wellman Seeds
Eighth: John Carroll, Ross Co., 143.76 bu., Pioneer
Ninth: Aaron Stuckey, Fulton Co., 140.12 bu., Pioneer
Tenth: Jim Bethel, Madison Co., 140.07 bu., Seed Consultants
National winner: Kent Edwards, Castalia, Erie County, third place- Dryland Winter Wheat, 169.4 bu/ac, Pioneer
100 Bushel Club: Leon Burkholder, Eric Richer, Dave Cunningham, Brian Rufenacht, David Lutz, Doug Goyings, Dan Schwartz, Brian Sutorius, Anthony Stuckey, Greg Griffin, Bill Schroeder, Martin Quigley, David Zielger, Michael Puckrin, Jim Bethel, Aaron Stuckey, John Carroll, Steve Downing, Richard Clifton, Eric Kesler, Luke Swaim, Doug Dawson, Jim Dauch, Kent Edwards (24)
Seed Brands In Contest: Great Harvest, Pioneer, AgriMaxx, Strike, Seed Consultants, Dyna-Gro, Ohio Certified Seed, Wellman Seeds, Becks, Agri-Pro, Croplan