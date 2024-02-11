       

Ohio Corn & Wheat celebrates yield contest winners

February 11, 2024

The 2023 growing season had some amazing corn yields across the State of Ohio. The Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers annually host the Ohio Corn Yield Contest. Part of that contest is a 300+ bushel per acre club. There were 21 of the entries in the Corn yield contest qualifying for the 300+ bushel club. The overall winner in Ohio was Corey Farrens from Madison County with a yield of 340.46 bushels per acre. Corey, along with his agronomist from Nutrien Ag Solutions, Scott Spelman, visit with Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenburg and share about the past growing season, never letting the corn have a bad day, and the team approach it took to get to the top corn yield in the contest. Runner-up in the state was Don Jackson of Preble County with 324.7-bushel corn.

Farrens and Jackson were also winners in the National Corn Yield Contest. Farrons was third in the Conventional Non-irrigated Class  and Jackson was third in the Strip-till Non-irrigated Class. 

Ohio Corn Yield Contest, 2023 Winners

District 1         1          Anthony Hertzfeld      Lucas              293.01             Dekalb

                        2          Aaron Stuckey            Fulton              290.77             Pioneer

District 2         1          Mike Keys                  Wood               283.89             Pioneer

                        2          Jake Rothert                Ottawa            282.74             Golden Harvest

District 3         1          Ken Gerten                 Putnam            277.09             FS Invision

                        2          Ron Montgomery       Allen               272.37             FS Invision

District 4         1          Blake Sims                  Marion            306.20             AgriGold

                        2          Steve & Tim Reinhard Crawford       284.57             Dekalb

District 5         1          Jim & Lori Dauch       Huron              324.13, 312.38 Pioneer

                        2          Keith & Kent Edwards Erie                302.81             Pioneer

District 6         1          Don Jackson               Preble              324.70             Dekalb

                        2          Lincoln Winner           Darke              322.14             Golden Harvest

District 7         1          Corey Farrens             Madison          340.46             Seed Consultants

                        2          Luke Haerr                  Clark               314.74             Pioneer

District 8         1          Kyle Croft                   Coshocton       300.30, 295.76 Dekalb

                        2          Beth Colburn              Ross                287.38             Dekalb

District 9         1          Nathan Ewing             Pike                 319.58             Pioneer

                        2          Andrew Bond             Clinton            318.52             Pioneer 

300 Bushel Club: Nathan Ewing, Andrew Bond, Neal Bond, Jason Grant, Gary Mason, Kyle Croft, Corey Farrens, Luke Haerr, Justin Haerr, Scott Haerr, Kevin Mattinson, Jeff Hostetler, Connor Headings, Don Jackson, Lincoln Winner, Brett Kenworthy, Jim Dauch, Lori Dauch, Keith Edwards, Kent Edwards, Blake Sims  

Seed Brands in Contest: Dyna-Gro, Pioneer, Seed Consultants, Dekalb, Seed Genetics Direct, FS Invision, AgriGold, Brevant Seeds, Channel, LG Seeds, Golden Harvest, NK Brand, Beck’s Hybrids, Stewart Seeds, Ebbert’s, Croplan, Biogene, Epely’s, Specialty Hybrids 

Ohio Wheat Yield Contest, 2023 Winners

State Winner: Kent Edwards Castalia, Erie Co., 169.4 bu., Pioneer            

State Runner-up: Jim Dauch, Bellevue, Huron Co., 162.21 bu., Pioneer

Third: Doug Dawson, Delaware Co., 151.96 bu., AgriMaxx

Fourth: Luke Swaim, Greene Co., 151.88 bu., Croplan

Fifth: Eric Kesler, Clark Co., 150.15 bu., Agri-Pro

Sixth: Richard Clifton, Pickaway Co., 147.94 bu., Becks

Seventh: Steve Downing, Allen Co., 145.62 bu., Wellman Seeds

Eighth: John Carroll, Ross Co., 143.76 bu., Pioneer

Ninth: Aaron Stuckey, Fulton Co., 140.12 bu., Pioneer

Tenth: Jim Bethel, Madison Co., 140.07 bu., Seed Consultants

National winner: Kent Edwards, Castalia, Erie County, third place- Dryland Winter Wheat, 169.4 bu/ac, Pioneer

100 Bushel Club: Leon Burkholder, Eric Richer, Dave Cunningham, Brian Rufenacht, David Lutz, Doug Goyings, Dan Schwartz, Brian Sutorius, Anthony Stuckey, Greg Griffin, Bill Schroeder, Martin Quigley, David Zielger, Michael Puckrin, Jim Bethel, Aaron Stuckey, John Carroll, Steve Downing, Richard Clifton, Eric Kesler, Luke Swaim, Doug Dawson, Jim Dauch, Kent Edwards (24)

Seed Brands In Contest: Great Harvest, Pioneer, AgriMaxx, Strike, Seed Consultants, Dyna-Gro, Ohio Certified Seed, Wellman Seeds, Becks, Agri-Pro, Croplan

