Ohio Corn & Wheat celebrates yield contest winners

The 2023 growing season had some amazing corn yields across the State of Ohio. The Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers annually host the Ohio Corn Yield Contest. Part of that contest is a 300+ bushel per acre club. There were 21 of the entries in the Corn yield contest qualifying for the 300+ bushel club. The overall winner in Ohio was Corey Farrens from Madison County with a yield of 340.46 bushels per acre. Corey, along with his agronomist from Nutrien Ag Solutions, Scott Spelman, visit with Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenburg and share about the past growing season, never letting the corn have a bad day, and the team approach it took to get to the top corn yield in the contest. Runner-up in the state was Don Jackson of Preble County with 324.7-bushel corn.

Farrens and Jackson were also winners in the National Corn Yield Contest. Farrons was third in the Conventional Non-irrigated Class and Jackson was third in the Strip-till Non-irrigated Class.

Ohio Corn Yield Contest, 2023 Winners

District 1 1 Anthony Hertzfeld Lucas 293.01 Dekalb

2 Aaron Stuckey Fulton 290.77 Pioneer

District 2 1 Mike Keys Wood 283.89 Pioneer

2 Jake Rothert Ottawa 282.74 Golden Harvest

District 3 1 Ken Gerten Putnam 277.09 FS Invision

2 Ron Montgomery Allen 272.37 FS Invision

District 4 1 Blake Sims Marion 306.20 AgriGold

2 Steve & Tim Reinhard Crawford 284.57 Dekalb

District 5 1 Jim & Lori Dauch Huron 324.13, 312.38 Pioneer

2 Keith & Kent Edwards Erie 302.81 Pioneer

District 6 1 Don Jackson Preble 324.70 Dekalb

2 Lincoln Winner Darke 322.14 Golden Harvest

District 7 1 Corey Farrens Madison 340.46 Seed Consultants

2 Luke Haerr Clark 314.74 Pioneer

District 8 1 Kyle Croft Coshocton 300.30, 295.76 Dekalb

2 Beth Colburn Ross 287.38 Dekalb

District 9 1 Nathan Ewing Pike 319.58 Pioneer

2 Andrew Bond Clinton 318.52 Pioneer

300 Bushel Club: Nathan Ewing, Andrew Bond, Neal Bond, Jason Grant, Gary Mason, Kyle Croft, Corey Farrens, Luke Haerr, Justin Haerr, Scott Haerr, Kevin Mattinson, Jeff Hostetler, Connor Headings, Don Jackson, Lincoln Winner, Brett Kenworthy, Jim Dauch, Lori Dauch, Keith Edwards, Kent Edwards, Blake Sims

Seed Brands in Contest: Dyna-Gro, Pioneer, Seed Consultants, Dekalb, Seed Genetics Direct, FS Invision, AgriGold, Brevant Seeds, Channel, LG Seeds, Golden Harvest, NK Brand, Beck’s Hybrids, Stewart Seeds, Ebbert’s, Croplan, Biogene, Epely’s, Specialty Hybrids

Ohio Wheat Yield Contest, 2023 Winners

State Winner: Kent Edwards Castalia, Erie Co., 169.4 bu., Pioneer

State Runner-up: Jim Dauch, Bellevue, Huron Co., 162.21 bu., Pioneer

Third: Doug Dawson, Delaware Co., 151.96 bu., AgriMaxx

Fourth: Luke Swaim, Greene Co., 151.88 bu., Croplan

Fifth: Eric Kesler, Clark Co., 150.15 bu., Agri-Pro

Sixth: Richard Clifton, Pickaway Co., 147.94 bu., Becks

Seventh: Steve Downing, Allen Co., 145.62 bu., Wellman Seeds

Eighth: John Carroll, Ross Co., 143.76 bu., Pioneer

Ninth: Aaron Stuckey, Fulton Co., 140.12 bu., Pioneer

Tenth: Jim Bethel, Madison Co., 140.07 bu., Seed Consultants

National winner: Kent Edwards, Castalia, Erie County, third place- Dryland Winter Wheat, 169.4 bu/ac, Pioneer

100 Bushel Club: Leon Burkholder, Eric Richer, Dave Cunningham, Brian Rufenacht, David Lutz, Doug Goyings, Dan Schwartz, Brian Sutorius, Anthony Stuckey, Greg Griffin, Bill Schroeder, Martin Quigley, David Zielger, Michael Puckrin, Jim Bethel, Aaron Stuckey, John Carroll, Steve Downing, Richard Clifton, Eric Kesler, Luke Swaim, Doug Dawson, Jim Dauch, Kent Edwards (24)

Seed Brands In Contest: Great Harvest, Pioneer, AgriMaxx, Strike, Seed Consultants, Dyna-Gro, Ohio Certified Seed, Wellman Seeds, Becks, Agri-Pro, Croplan