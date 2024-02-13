Popular Fish Ohio pins awarded

Share Facebook

By Dan Armitage, Ohio-based freelance outdoor writer/author

The highly anticipated annual processing of Fish Ohio pins is underway by the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW), awarding 10,166 Fish Ohio pins to successful anglers with qualifying catches. The avid anglers’ catches join more than 410,000 recognized since 1976 in the Fish Ohio program. In 2022, the program recognized 9,723 qualifying catches.

The Fish Ohio program celebrates the successful landing and documentation of 25 species of fish here in the Buckeye State. Those who reel in a qualifying catch receive the commemorative Fish Ohio pin for their first entry and a Master Angler pin for catching qualifiers of four different species in the same year. Last year, 964 anglers were awarded a Master Angler pin.

Applications for a Fish Ohio pin and minimum length requirements are found at fishohio.gov. The Fish Ohio pin for 2023 depicts a walleye and the 2024 pins will feature a longear sunfish.

Lake Erie had the most Fish Ohio submissions of all public waters in 2023. The “Walleye Capital of the World” has a strong population lake-wide. In 2023, anglers caught 1,488 Fish Ohio walleye that measured a minimum of at least 28 inches long. Lake Erie’s largest Fish Ohio walleye from 2023 was an impressive 34 inches. In addition, participating anglers reeled in smallmouth bass (23¾ inches), steelhead trout (35 inches), and yellow perch (15½ inches) of impressive sizes from Lake Erie in 2023.

Fish Ohio records show that largemouth bass, channel catfish, crappie, and saugeye are four of the most popular sport fish at inland lakes across the Buckeye State. A largemouth bass longer than 20 inches, a saugeye longer than 21 inches, a channel catfish longer than 26 inches, or a crappie longer than 13 inches qualify for Fish Ohio status.

“It’s wonderful to see thousands of anglers participate in the Fish Ohio program,” ODOW Chief Kendra Wecker said. “We’re happy to add extra some excitement for people when they go fishing and spend time outdoors with friends and family. We’re looking forward to another amazing year of Fish Ohio in 2024.”

Millions of fish stocked statewide

Speaking of fish, the ODOW stocked 40.8 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters in 2023 during the spring, summer, and fall at 239 locations statewide. The Division operates six state fish hatcheries that raise sportfish for stocking in Ohio waters, including saugeye, walleye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, steelhead trout, brown trout, muskellunge, hybrid-striped bass, blue catfish, channel catfish, and bluegill.

The majority of Ohio’s fish populations are sustained through natural reproduction; however, stocking expands and diversifies fishing opportunities in waters where existing habitats do not support some fish populations according to the agency.

The 40.8 million fish stocked in Ohio last year were of five life stages: 29.6 million fry, 10.3 million fingerlings, 237,740 advanced fingerlings, 131,178 catchable fish, and 483,597 yearling fish. These life stages included the following sport fish:

• Fry (less than 1 inch long): saugeye (11.5 million), walleye (12.5 million), yellow perch (3 million), and hybrid-striped bass (2.6 million).

• Fingerling (1 to 2 inches long): saugeye (5.5 million), walleye (1.6 million), yellow perch (2.3 million), bluegill (6,890), and hybrid-striped bass (954,260).

• Advanced fingerling (6 to 12 inches long): blue catfish (130,153), channel catfish (88,264), and muskellunge (19,323).

• Yearling fish (7 to 12 inches long): brown trout (18,699), and steelhead trout (464,898).

• Catchable fish (6 inches or longer): channel catfish (12,748), bluegill (9,273), brown trout (421), and rainbow trout (108,736).

ODNR Division of Wildlife’s current and historical fish stocking records can be viewed via the DataOhio portal in the Fish Stocking Database at wildoohio.com. Use the dataset to explore stocking locations and plan your next outing. Anglers ages 16 and older are required to hold a valid Ohio fishing license on all public waters. Check the current fishing regulations booklet before your next trip.

Ohio’s state fish hatcheries are open to the public and offer activities such as birding, hiking, and archery. Each fish hatchery will host an open house this spring. Dates for the open houses are March 23 (St. Marys), April 6 (Hebron and Senecaville), April 13 (Castalia and Kincaid), and May 4 (London).

New tree-seedling nursey

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry announced that a bill signed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will create the state’s only tree-seedling nursery. The new Buckeye State Tree Nursery, which will be located on a Division of Forestry-owned property in Zanesville, will address regional shortages of suitable tree seedlings, assist with integral tree conservation projects, and invest in the future of Ohio’s forests.

“We are constantly striving to enhance conservation within Ohio’s forests,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “This nursery helps us in that mission by improving access to Ohio-grown tree seedlings and expanding the supply for our many tree planting initiatives.”

The establishment of the tree-seedling nursery was approved by the Ohio General Assembly as part of House Bill 101. It will be operated by ODNR and will support various ODNR projects, including H2Ohio, the Girl Scout Tree Promise, and abandoned mine land reclamation projects.

“Ohio creates a welcoming habitat to many beautiful and awe-inspiring trees,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Combining the new nursery with our partnerships across the state will lead to a boom in conservation projects. That includes taking another big step in our goal with the Girl Scout Tree Promise to plant 250,000 trees in Ohio by 2026.”

Because of this shortage, conservationists are currently forced to primarily purchase seedlings from nurseries located out of state. The creation of the Buckeye State Tree Nursery will lead to faster production times, extended distribution, and high-quality seedlings suitable for Ohio’s environment.

“The Buckeye State Tree Nursery will address a region-wide shortage of quality seedlings for conservation projects, and it will help build a better supply of genetically suitable seedlings for planting in Ohio,” ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser said.

Work on establishing the tree-seedling nursery will begin immediately with an initial start-up period, after which tree seedlings will require a year or two to grow large enough for distribution and plans are for Ohio-grown seedlings to be available in the spring of 2026. The Division of Forestry will choose tree species to grow based on factors like regional suitability and tree benefits with a focus on hard-mast producing species that are beneficial for multiple landowner purposes, including soil stability, timber, wildlife, and aesthetics. The species list will include trees such as oak, shagbark hickory, black walnut, sycamore and American chestnut, in cooperation with experts from The American Chestnut Foundation.

The new nursery will be located at the same site as the previous Zanesville Nursery, which closed in 2003. Seedlings will be grown in greenhouses and containers. The Buckeye State Nursery will begin operations on a portion of the property immediately by making needed improvements to property infrastructure and propagating its first seedlings.