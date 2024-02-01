       

Soybean Check-off Leadership and a Look to the Future

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In Episode 41 of the Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Dusty visits with Ohio farmers who are serving in leadership capacities with Soybean Check-off organizations. Steve Reinhard serves as Chairman of the United Soybean Board, Bill Bayliss is the newly elected President of the Ohio Soybean Council, and David Clark serves as Vice President of the North Central Soybean Research Program. Each of the members share about the specific function of their respective organizations and their goals for the coming year.

