Tallmadge wins Ohio Farm Bureau 2024 Excellence in Ag award

Sara Tallmadge of Ashland County has been named winner of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s 2024 Excellence in Agriculture Award. The award, announced Jan. 27 at the Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience, recognizes successful young agricultural professionals who are actively contributing and growing through their involvement with Farm Bureau and agriculture.

Tallmadge is a Senior Laboratory Animal Technologist and Registered Veterinary Technician supporting livestock animal and public health research at The Ohio State University’s Center for Food Animal Health, which is located on the CFAES Wooster Campus. She is president of Ashland County Farm Bureau, serves on the Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee and is a Class X graduate of AgriPOWER, Ohio Farm Bureau’s elite leadership program. She is a member of the Ohio Rural Health Association and has served on the CFAES Staff Advisory Council.

A graduate of Stautzenberger College’s Veterinary Technician program and The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in health science, Tallmadge is currently working on her master’s of clinical research, also at Ohio State.

As the winner, she receives a $3,000 cash prize, complimentary registration to the 2025 YAP Winter Leadership Experience and an expense-paid trip to the 2025 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in San Antonio, where she will compete in the national contest. Prize packages are sponsored by Nationwide and Farm Credit Mid-America.